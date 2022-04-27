McShea's say: Donegal sparkle in the Ballybofey sunshine

Before the meeting of Donegal and Armagh in Sunday's Ulster quarter-final at MacCumhaill Park many Donegal followers were nervous about the outcome.



Even the bookmakers were not too sure who might prevail, but to their credit this Donegal team played their best football of the year and at last realised the enormous potential that is in the group.



There will always be some who will play down the quality of the opposition, and this is somewhat unfair as Donegal’s supremacy was almost total - 13 of Donegal’s 15 won their personal battles - and Armagh played just as well as they were let, and long before the final whistle the outcome of the game was a foregone conclusion.





There was the traditional championship buzz in Ballybofey more than two hours before the throw-in, and to their credit it looked as if there were more Armagh fans in the town than Donegal supporters.



Changing the traditional bedrock of catch and kick football to the modern version is the legacy that one or two managers has bequeathed to the GAA for better or worse.



Nowadays, most teams try to pass the ball around with great fluency and precision as the game has evolved into something very different, and it has been a painful development for most purists.



This Donegal panel has a great group of natural footballers and Sunday’s display showed that they can vary their approach if or when the occasion demands.



I know that the modern style has obvious frailties, is unsuited to wet conditions, has become overly predictable, and is totally dependable on fitness levels in league and championship football.



On Sunday, the quality of Donegal’s football yet again proved that when they favour the more direct approach, the direct game with a little refinement can be much more effective. Many teams both club and county seem to be emotionally wedded to a type of game that has become exposed for its obvious shortcomings, and this lateral football has cost Donegal football dearly in the last few years.



In Ballybofey I got a real buzz watching “old football” return and by that I mean the skill displayed by Jason McGee, Michael Langan and Hugh Mc Fadden in winning the aerial battle hands down.

This was both hugely effective in Donegal’s domination and crucial in securing the desired result. The art of fetching a high ball in a crowded midfield area is one of football's greatest arts and all three excelled in totally dominating that crucial area of the park.While Donegal continued to use the short kick-out because of Armagh’s naivety in not pressing up, Donegal should have used the long kick-out more often as the ‘total supremacy of Donegal in the air had Armagh demoralised and living off scraps.This was Donegal’s most dominant midfield display for several years and was lovely to see such fielding skill in operation.This was a game where Donegal showed that they have shed their long-acquired reputation for going missing when the chips are down, a reputation that is not fully deserved. At the final whistle it was also very clear that the courage and resilience shown on the field was as important to the fans as was the actual victory.In a win where Donegal players excelled in almost every position there were some outstanding individual performances and indeed several candidates for the man of the match award. Brendan McCole has very quickly established himself as one of the leading full-backs in the game and he yet again embellished his CV by outplaying Rian O’Neill the very highly rated Armagh full-forward.





In one sequence of play O Neill tried to round McCole but the St. Naul’s man’s discipline in the tackle was top class and his ability not to concede frees is excellent.



Ryan McHugh was back to his most impressive, best, while his football instinct is top class, his competitive spirit is also admirable, and his penetrating passes are a nightmare for opposing defences. After a somewhat subdued first half Patrick McBrearty made a huge contribution to the result with his superbly taken goal which was the games defining score



Following several injuries there is a new spring in Donegal captain Michael Murphy’s step, a new sharpness to his game. From play and from frees he delivered six points against Armagh, but it was his overall performance that was so very impressive.



His ability to ignore petty hassle from his marker Aidan Forker was to be admired as he would have been justified in putting a stop to the petty pulling and dragging of the Armagh full-back.

But his defence splitting run where he left the opposing defence chasing shadows, before he set up Michael Langan for a great score was worth going to MacCumhaill Park just to see. The only flaw in our team’s display was in the first half when Murphy stayed close to the Armagh goal, was frequently on a one to one with his marker and no quick ball was delivered to him.In what was Donegal’s best team performance for some time Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Shaun Patton, Peadar Mogan and Shane O’Donnell also excelled.





I have always believed that there is lots of natural talent in this Donegal squad and now they have shown that they are well able to improvise when the pressure is on. Also, their ambition levels have not dropped, and they now just need to show the consistency to make it a special summer. Sunday in Ballybofey was a great beginning on their way to achieving their objective.