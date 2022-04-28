MAC'S VIEW: Donegal do the business against Armagh with a bit of style

What a great weekend. I was a happy man on Sunday evening. Bundoran won on Saturday against Glenswilly and then on Sunday we had a get-together with the 1992 All-Ireland boys before Donegal defeated Armagh.
And we won with a bit of style; huge congratulations to the team and management. It was a very good performance, an all-round performance with no weaknesses.
Armagh made it tough for us in the first half. They played a lot of possession football, over and back. And it was niggly enough early on with fellas following through. I thought they were cynical enough. But our boys kept their heads and kept going. There was just one booking for a Donegal player which showed a very disciplined display from Donegal.
From Shaun Patton out, it was all good. McCole kept O'Neill very quiet and Caolan Ward was up and down the field and laid on the goal. Ryan McHugh was doing what he does best while Mogan gave his usual energetic display.
Eoghan Bán put the foot to floor in the opening minute and Armagh had no answer. I was hugely impressed by Jason McGee at midfield as he dominated while Big Hugh McFadden worked his socks off, and he still has a bit to find after injury.
Ciaran Thompson was heavily involved and Michael Langan, once he got the radar, kicked three points from play.
Shane O'Donnell had a great debut and on this display will be putting his older brother, Niall, under pressure. He was particularly good in the second half.
Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell
