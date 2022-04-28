MAC'S VIEW: Donegal do the business against Armagh with a bit of style

What a great weekend. I was a happy man on Sunday evening. Bundoran won on Saturday against Glenswilly and then on Sunday we had a get-together with the 1992 All-Ireland boys before Donegal defeated Armagh.



And we won with a bit of style; huge congratulations to the team and management. It was a very good performance, an all-round performance with no weaknesses.



Armagh made it tough for us in the first half. They played a lot of possession football, over and back. And it was niggly enough early on with fellas following through. I thought they were cynical enough. But our boys kept their heads and kept going. There was just one booking for a Donegal player which showed a very disciplined display from Donegal.



From Shaun Patton out, it was all good. McCole kept O'Neill very quiet and Caolan Ward was up and down the field and laid on the goal. Ryan McHugh was doing what he does best while Mogan gave his usual energetic display.



Eoghan Bán put the foot to floor in the opening minute and Armagh had no answer. I was hugely impressed by Jason McGee at midfield as he dominated while Big Hugh McFadden worked his socks off, and he still has a bit to find after injury.

Ciaran Thompson was heavily involved and Michael Langan, once he got the radar, kicked three points from play.



Shane O'Donnell had a great debut and on this display will be putting his older brother, Niall, under pressure. He was particularly good in the second half.





I felt sorry for Patrick McBrearty and Jamie Brennan up front in the first half as there was not a lot of quality ball coming in. Patrick then got a goal and two points and the goal was very well laid on by Caolan Ward.And as for Michael Murphy, he's like wine, he gets better with age. He was simply sublime and led from the front.It was nice to see big Caolan McGonagle getting air time. It was a great all-round display and all the players did their job well.Armagh had their players back and McGeeney had his ducks in order. They played a frustration game early on but couldn't penetrate. Their player on the '40' Rory Grugan looked a good player but Rian O'Neill was very well contained by Brendan McCole.It was a good day to be a Donegal man. MacCumhaill Park looked really well and there was a big crowd in.We have bigger things to look forward to now on the weekend after next when we meet Cavan. It is good to see that it is in Clones and I'm hearing that it will be a double header with the Donegal Ladies also meeting Cavan in the Ulster championship.I would hope that we have a big turnout of Donegal supporters on the day. Cavan will have big support and they will not be intimidated. We owe them one.I wouldn't underestimate them. We might think that they will roll over and die but Cavan teams don't die. We will, however, have Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee back to strengthen our panel.It was a good weekend for the minors as well, defeating Fermanagh by a big margin on Saturday. The Fermanagh challenge might have been poor, but you can only beat what's put in front of you. They will now meet Derry in Owenbeg and that should be a good test on Saturday week.It was a pity that the minor game was not put on as a curtain raiser to the senior game on Sunday.It was nice meeting old friends at the game on Sunday and among those who I hadn't seen for some time were Jamsie Melly from Leitir and another old colleague from the St Joseph's days Thomas Quinn.It was just a great weekend overall. The hurlers drew with Roscommon. We must have fed them too well. They stopped in Holyrood on way down.

