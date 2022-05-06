Burt snatch last gasp draw in thriller at Aodh Ruadh

A last puck point from Burt’s Ciaran Brady deprived Aodh Ruadh of a rare victory in a hard hitting thriller in Pairc Aodih Ruadh.

Aodh Ruadh 3-11

Burt 2-14

It looked like the Ballyshannon boys had sealed victory when dual star Aaron Cullen held off three tackles before crashing the ball to the net in the 59th minute.

But a draw was probably a fair result in an entertaining affair where Burt marksman Jack Gallagher finish with a tally of 0-10 and Aaron Cullen of Aodh Ruadh hit 2-4.

Two goals from Cullen and Aaron Neilan helped the home side to a 2-6 to 1-7 lead with the inevitable Brady finding the net for the weakened visitors who had just 16 players to choose form- after a frenetic first half where Aodh Ruadh led by 1-5 to 0-2 at one stage, but were reeled in by Brady and Co and the former struck a fine goal just before the break.

The pace dropped in the second half as the younger and fitter Burt lads added another goal from Brady to put them into 2-12 to 2-10 lead. But, with Senan Rooney and Peter Horan driving Aodh Ruadh, the home side kept battling as Caolan McDermott and Brady spurred Burt to come away with a well- deserved draw.