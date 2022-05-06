Search

06 May 2022

Burt snatch last gasp draw in thriller at Aodh Ruadh

Aaron Cullen looked to have won the points for the Ballyshannon side, only for Ciaran Brady to rescue a point for Burt

Burt snatch last gasp draw in thriller at Aodh Ruadh

Gerry McLaughlin

06 May 2022 11:34 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

A last puck point from Burt’s Ciaran Brady deprived Aodh Ruadh of a rare victory in a hard hitting thriller in Pairc Aodih Ruadh. 

Aodh Ruadh 3-11
Burt 2-14 

It looked like the Ballyshannon boys had sealed victory when dual star Aaron Cullen held off three tackles before crashing the ball to the net in the 59th minute. 

But a draw was probably a fair result in an entertaining affair where Burt marksman Jack Gallagher finish with a tally of 0-10 and Aaron Cullen of Aodh Ruadh hit 2-4. 

Two goals from Cullen and Aaron Neilan helped the home side to a 2-6 to 1-7 lead with the inevitable Brady finding the net for the weakened visitors who had just 16 players to choose form- after a frenetic first half where Aodh Ruadh led by 1-5 to 0-2 at one stage, but were reeled in by Brady and Co and the former struck a fine goal just before the break. 

The pace dropped in the second half as the younger and fitter Burt lads added another goal from Brady to put them into 2-12 to 2-10 lead. But, with Senan Rooney and Peter Horan driving Aodh Ruadh, the home side kept battling as Caolan McDermott and Brady spurred Burt to come away with a well- deserved draw. 

