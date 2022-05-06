Search

06 May 2022

Duffy double earns Buncrana narrow win over MacCumhaill's

In the end there was just a single point in it at the Scarvey with home side Buncrana edging past MacCumhaill's

Buncrana ran out winners on their home patch against MacCumhaill's

Gerry McLaughlin

06 May 2022 11:39 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Two well- struck goals from ex county panellist Dylan Duffy were the key scores as Buncrana just edged out Sean MacCumhaill’s in a cracker at the Scarvey. 

Buncrana 2-13
Sean MacCumahaill’s 1-15 

Duffy’s clever brace pushed the home side to a 2-6 to 1-4 half time and although marksman Lee Henderson and Jamie De Vard led the Twin Towns men on a good comeback-they just came up short in a frenetic finish.  Apart from Duffy’s goal the impressive Caolan O’Neill was on target for the home side also. 

For MacCumhaill’s, Dean Hannigan grabbed the goal, De Vard, and Lee Henderson also had points. The visitors upped their scoring rate in the second half with Henderson finding the range, Barry McGeehin, De Vard and Fintan Griffin and John Anthony Chambers and Odhran McDermott. 

But the home side responded with three well struck points from the excellent Duffy, and marksman Caolan O’Neill, David Carey, Peter and Oisin Grant also on the scoreboard as the home side finished strongly as the MacCumhaill’s failed to score for the last nine minutes. 

