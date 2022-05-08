Search

08 May 2022

Downings come through high-scoring affair at Letterkenny Gaels

It was the home side Letterkenny Gaels who made the running in the first half but Downings came through in the end

Downing were winners against Letterkenny Gaels in a repeat of last year's JFC final

Reporter:

Contributor

08 May 2022 2:42 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Gaels welcomed Downing’s to Páirc na nGael on Saturday evening for the fifth round of the Division Two All County League.

Letterkenny Gaels 2-10
Downings 2-18

The home side hit the front with two quick fire goals in the opening minutes through Brian Diver and Ronan Frain. Downings recovered with a goal from Johnny McGroddy and some excellent points from Padraig McGinty to leave the Half time score Gaels 2-6 Downings 1-6. 

The visitors took total control straight from the second half throw in and notched 1-3 in four minutes with full forward Paddy McElwee to the fore. Sean McDonagh notched some nice scores for the Gaels but the Rosguill men continued to extend their advantage to the finish. 

Letterkenny Gaels: S Graham, S Crossan, R Quinn, K Kilkenny, Liam McAlary, D Hunter, S McDonagh (0-3), C Browne, B O Brien, C Cullen, C Cannon (0-1, 1f), B Diver(1-1), C Walker (0-2), P Doherty, R Frain (1-3). Subs S McGilloway, F Lynch.

Downings: A McClafferty, H Davis, B McNutt, T McBride, C Boyce, R Gallagher (0-1), P McGinty(0-4), O Boyce(0-2), J L McBride(0-1), M McBride(0-1), J McGroddy(1-4), K Doherty, R Cullen, P McElwee (1-4), P McGroddy. Subs Shane Boyce (0-1), G McClafferty J McGroddy, E Roberts.

Referee Shaun McLaughlin (Malin)

