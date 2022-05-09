Second-half surge takes Naomh Conaill away from Bundoran

Charles McGuinness who scored one of the Naomh Conaill goals. Photo: Sportsfile
Charles McGuinness scored the first-half goal as Naomh Conaill came from behind to beat Bundoran at Davy Brennan Memorial Park.
Naomh Conaill 3-13
Bundroan 1-9
Bundoran were in front, 0-6 to 1-2, at half-time.
McGuinness’ goal kept Naomh Conaill within striking distance.
Kevin McGettigan and Daniel Gildea added second-half goals and Naomh Conaill pulled well clear by the finish.
Naomh Conaill scorers: Charles McGuinness 1-2; Kevin McGettigan 1-1; Daniel Gildea 1-0; Paul McGuinness, Hughie Gallagher, Leo McLoone, Dermot Molloy 0-2; Eunan Doherty, Anthony Thompson, John O’Malley 0-1.
Naomh Conaill: Paudie Brennan; Conor Roarty, Jason Campbell, Stephen Molloy; Cian Doherty, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Wade; Leo McLoone AJ Gallagher; Eunan Doherty, John O’Malley, Kevin McGettigan; Dermot Molloy, Charles McGuinness, Paul McGuinness. Subs: Hughie Gallagher, NF Boyle, Daniel Gildea, Logan Quinn, Leo Dunphy
Bundoran: Conor Carty; Sean McGloin, Jonathan Boyle, Adam Gallagher; Timmy Govorov, Shane McGowan, Brian McHenry; Gary Clancy, Matthew Duffy; Kyle McNulty, Dara Hoey, Jakub Machuink; Adam McGloin, Ciaran McCaughey, Shane Moohan. Sub: Ciaran Doherty
