09 May 2022

Naomh Columba come up trumps in Dungloe

Patrick J McGinley's side had their shooting boots on at Rosses Park against Dungloe

Dungloe and Naomh Columba met last year in the IFC semi-final and on Saturday it was the side from Glen who won their Division 2 clash

Reporter:

Tom Comack

09 May 2022 12:36 PM

Naomh Columba picked up two valuable league points with a good win away to Dungloe in Rosses Park on Saturday evening. 

Dungloe 0-12 
Naomh Columba 1-14

Christopher Byrne scored the goal for the men from Pairc Na nGaeil as they came from a point down at half-time to run out five-point winners.

Dungloe led by a point 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time. But there was only one team up for the battle in the second half as the winners hit a goal and nine points to the locals six. 

In all they had 10 different scorers as they inflicted a fourth straight defeat for Dungloe. They haven’t won a game since their opening day win over St Naul’s. It was a third win in five outings for Paddy J McGinley and his charges.  Daniel Ward, Barry Curran and Daire Gallagher did the bulk of the scores for Dessie Gallagher’s side. 

Dungloe scorers: Daniel Ward 0-5,3f; Barry Curran 0-3; Daire Gallagher 0-2,2f; Ryan Brennan and Shaun McGee 0-1.

Naomh Columba: Christopher Byrne 1-1, Ryan Gillespie 0-3,2f; Padraig Byrne 0-2,2f;  Michael Callaghan 0-2; Oisin McGinley 0-1,1f; Pauric Hegarty, Ronan Gillespie, Eric Carr and Fionn Gallagher and Ryan McNern 0-1 each.

Dungloe: Ciaran Sharkey; Gerard Walsh, Mark Curran, Jordan Saville; Ryan Brennan 0-1, Conor O’Donnell, Barry Curran 0-3; Darren Curran, Luke Neily; Dylan Sweeney, Daire Gallagher 0-2,2f, Matthew Ward; Shaun McGee, Daniel Ward 0-5,3f, Oisin Bonner. David McCarron for L Neilly, Karl McGee for D Gallagher. 

Naomh Columba:  Padraig Byrne;  Barry Carr,  Phillip Doherty, Stephen Jones ; Pauric Hegarty,  Phillip McNern,  Eric Carr; Fionn Gallagher, Declan McGuire;   Paul O Hare,  Oisin McGinley,  Ryan McNern;  Ryan Gillespie, Michael Callaghan ,Christopher Byrne. Subs Kevin McNern For M Callaghan Pauric Cunningham for P Doherty, Liam Boyle for O McGinley,  Ronan Gillespie for R Gillespie.

Referee: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)

