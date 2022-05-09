Naomh Columba come up trumps in Dungloe

Dungloe and Naomh Columba met last year in the IFC semi-final and on Saturday it was the side from Glen who won their Division 2 clash
Naomh Columba picked up two valuable league points with a good win away to Dungloe in Rosses Park on Saturday evening.
Dungloe 0-12
Naomh Columba 1-14
Christopher Byrne scored the goal for the men from Pairc Na nGaeil as they came from a point down at half-time to run out five-point winners.
Dungloe led by a point 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time. But there was only one team up for the battle in the second half as the winners hit a goal and nine points to the locals six.
In all they had 10 different scorers as they inflicted a fourth straight defeat for Dungloe. They haven’t won a game since their opening day win over St Naul’s. It was a third win in five outings for Paddy J McGinley and his charges. Daniel Ward, Barry Curran and Daire Gallagher did the bulk of the scores for Dessie Gallagher’s side.
Dungloe scorers: Daniel Ward 0-5,3f; Barry Curran 0-3; Daire Gallagher 0-2,2f; Ryan Brennan and Shaun McGee 0-1.
Naomh Columba: Christopher Byrne 1-1, Ryan Gillespie 0-3,2f; Padraig Byrne 0-2,2f; Michael Callaghan 0-2; Oisin McGinley 0-1,1f; Pauric Hegarty, Ronan Gillespie, Eric Carr and Fionn Gallagher and Ryan McNern 0-1 each.
Dungloe: Ciaran Sharkey; Gerard Walsh, Mark Curran, Jordan Saville; Ryan Brennan 0-1, Conor O’Donnell, Barry Curran 0-3; Darren Curran, Luke Neily; Dylan Sweeney, Daire Gallagher 0-2,2f, Matthew Ward; Shaun McGee, Daniel Ward 0-5,3f, Oisin Bonner. David McCarron for L Neilly, Karl McGee for D Gallagher.
Naomh Columba: Padraig Byrne; Barry Carr, Phillip Doherty, Stephen Jones ; Pauric Hegarty, Phillip McNern, Eric Carr; Fionn Gallagher, Declan McGuire; Paul O Hare, Oisin McGinley, Ryan McNern; Ryan Gillespie, Michael Callaghan ,Christopher Byrne. Subs Kevin McNern For M Callaghan Pauric Cunningham for P Doherty, Liam Boyle for O McGinley, Ronan Gillespie for R Gillespie.
Referee: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)
Lapwing chicks in Donegal benefit from cross border conservation project. PHOTO: Michael Bell /BirdWatch Ireland on Twitter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.