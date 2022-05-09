McGrath goal gives Aodh Ruadh the points in Gaoth Dobhair

Aodh Ruadh made their long trip on Saturday evening to Magheragallon worthwhile with a three-point victory over Gaoth Dobhair.

Gaoth Dobhair 2-5

Aodh Ruadh 1-11

Shane McGrath scored the goal and McGrath, Nathan Boyle and Diarmaid McInerney, Colm Kelly and Peter Boyle kicked the points for the Ernesiders against a Gaoth Dobhair side short of a number of regulars.

The winners laid the foundation for the win in the first half. They led 1-6 to 0-1 at half-time McGrath netting the goal and Diarmaid McInermey, Nathan Boyle and McGrath kicking the points. Gavin McBride’s point two minutes into the game was the locals only point in the opening 30 minutes.

Gaoth Dobhair stepped up their game in the second half and playing a more direct style and thanks to two quick goals from Gavin McBride and Eamon McGee on the resumption the Aodh Ruadh lead was back to one.

But Aodh Ruadh regrouped and Colm Kelly, Shane McGrath, Nathan and Peter Boyle traded points with Donal McBride, Eamon McGee and Danny Curran for the remainder of the half.

Shane McGrath drove a late penalty over for a point to clinch the win and the precious two points for John McNulty and his charges.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Gavin McBride 1-2, Eamon McGee 1-1, Danny Curran 0-1, Donal McBride 0-1.

Aodh Ruadh scorers: Shane McGrath 1-2, Nathan Boyle 0-4, Diarmaid McInerney 0-3, Colm Kelly 0-1, Peter Boyle 0-1,’45.

Gaoth Dobhair: Daithi Roberts; Daire Ferry, Danny Curran, Sean Noel McFadden; Aidan Walsh, Donal McBride, Eoin Burke; Michael Carroll, Sean Doherty; Fionnan Coyle, Eamon McGee, Jamie McGee; Odhran MacNiallais, Gavin McBride, Tom Corcoran.

Aodh Ruadh: Peter Boyle; Mark McGlynn, Conor Patton, Kyle Murray; Colm Kelly, Eddie Lynch, Michael McKenna; Eamonn McGrath, Nathan Boyle; Gary Carty, David Dolan, Diarmaid McInerney; Shane McGrath, Darren Drummond, Niall Murray. Subs; Cian Rooney for G Carty, Donagh McIntyre for D McInerney, Matt Gillespie for N Boyle.