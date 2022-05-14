Search

15 May 2022

McSharry on song for Killybegs as they overcome Ardara in local derby

Jack McSharry . . . on fire for Killybegs against Ardara

14 May 2022 11:27 PM

After an absorbing first half, which saw three men sent to the line, Killybegs did enough to clinch an important league win in Fintra against neighbours Ardara.


Killybegs 1-8

Ardara 0-9


The home side led by 1-7 to 0-3 at the break, but by that stage they were down to 13 men, having lost Charlie Breslin and Michael Callaghan to red cards in a two minute spell before the break. Callaghan received a straight red while Breslin was shown two yellows.

Earlier in the first half, Ardara were reduced to 14 when Joe Melly was shown a straight red by the busiest man on the pitch, referee Connie Doherty.

The star for Killybegs in the opening half was Jack McSharry, who was on song from frees, accounting for all of their scores. His goal midway through the first half put Killybegs 1-3 to 0-2 ahead.

The second half was less fractious with Ardara clawing their way back into the game, helped by the numerical advantage. They hit the first four points of the second half to cut the lead to a goal before Seamus Og Byrne got Killybegs' only score of the half.

Paul Watters saw an effort for goal taken off the line for a '45' with six minutes left and late points from CJ Molloy just couldn't close the gap.


Killybegs scorers: Jack McSharry 1-7,6f; Seamus Og Byrne 0-1.

Ardara scorers:  CJ Molloy 0-5,4f; Conor Classon 0-2; Robbie Adair, Paul Watters 0-1 each..


KILLYBEGS: Corey Byrne; Michael Callaghan, Cillian Gildea, Eoin McGing; Christopher Fallon Cunningha, Seamus Og Byrne, Ryan Carr; Evan Broderick, Rory Colyer; Owen Gallagher, Shaun Gorrell, Niall Campbell; Charlie Breslin, Jack McSharry, Jon Bán Gallagher.

ARDARA: Matthew Sweeney; Johnny McGonigle, Joe Melly, Shane Whyte; Nicholas Breslin, John Ross Molloy, Matthew Sweeney; Robbie Adair, Conor Classon; Zach Gallagher, Nicholas Maguire, Kevin Whyte; Oisin O'Donnell, CJ Molloy, Jamie Elliott. Subs: Paul Watters, Conal Gallagher Tomás Boyle.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)

