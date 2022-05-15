Derry put in impressive showing to set up Ulster SFC final against Donegal

Rory Gallagher's Derry will provide the opposition for Donegal in the Ulster SFC final on Sunday, May 29.

Derry, who toppled Ulster and All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the quarter-final two weeks ago on a 1-18 to 0-10 scoreline, were 3-12 to 0-17 winners against Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds.

"Delighted," Gallagher said afterwards. "It's great to be in an Ulster final for these players. Derry people are very proud people and they just want to see their team doing well. I haven't even thought of Donegal yet but I'm confident we can push on."

Gareth McKinless grabbed the Oak Leafs' first goal on 11 minutes and a second from Benny Heron on 24, which set up a 2-7 to 0-6 interval lead. Monaghan rallied in the second half but Derry made sure of the win when Heron added a third goal some nine minutes from the end.

It's Derry's first Ulster SFC final appearance since 2011, when they lost to Jim McGuinness's Donegal. Derry were victors over Donegal in both the 1993 and 1998 showpieces, with Brian McEniff's Donegal coming out on top in 1992.

Gallagher is the first man to lead three different counties to the Ulster decider, having taken Donegal to both the 2015 and 2016 finals, where they lost to Monaghan and Tyrone respectively. In 2018 Gallagher was in charge of his native Fermanagh when they were beaten by Declan Bonner's Donegal.