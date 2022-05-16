Search

16 May 2022

Dungloe hit the right notes to win at Red Hugh's

Dessie Gallagher's side have had a bit of a stop-start season so far but came out on top against Red Hugh's

Red Hugh's and Dungloe players can't get a hold on a loose ball in their Division 2 clash. Photo: Mary Bonner

Tom Comack

16 May 2022 12:04 PM

Dungloe got back to winning ways with a win over Red Hughs at Pairc Aodh Ruadh, Crossroads, on Sunday afternoon.

Red Hughs 1-10 
Dungloe 0-18 

Wing back Barry Curran kicked three points in a man of the match performance while the  Ward brothers Matthew and Daniel, as well as Dylan Sweeney and Daire Gallagher kicked the points for the winners.

Jack Gillespie top scored for the locals and ended the game with a personal tally of six points. Ryan Kelly scored the Red Hughs goal in a much improved performance from the previous week’s defeat away to Sean MacCumhaills. 

Red Hughs scorers:  Jack Gillespie 0-6,3f, Ryan Kelly 1-0,  Calvin Bradley 0-3,2f, Tim Callaghan 0-1. 

Dungloe scorers: Barry Curran 0-3, Matthew Ward, Daniel Ward and  Dylan Sweeney 0-3,  Daire Gallagher, Shane McGee and David McCarron 0-2.   

Red Hughs:  Luke Kelly; James Doherty, James Gallagher, Jason Callaghan; Tiernan Kelly, Aaron McGlinchey,  Shane McGlinchey;  Jack Gillespie,  Damien Browne; Michael McMenamin, Odhran Doherty, Darragh McMenamin;  Tim Callaghan, Calvin Bradley, Shane Gallagher. Sub: Ryan Kelly for M McMenamin. 

Dungloe: Danny Rodgerrs; Gerard Walsh, Jason McBride, Rory McLoughlin; Jordan Saville, Conor O’Donnell, Barry Curran; Darren Curran, Ryan Brennan; Matthew Ward, Daniel Ward, Shaun McGee; Daire Gallagher, David McCarron, Dylan Sweeney 0-3. Subs; Aaron Ward for J Saville, Patrick McGarvey for D Sweeney. 

