Naomh Colmcille waltz to victory in Pettigo

Keenan Diver and his Naomh Colmcille side had a comfortable win at Pettigo
Naomh Colmcille had an easy win on their trip to Pettigo on Saturday evening.
Pettigo 0-7
Naomh Colmcille 6-17
They led 3-10 to 0-3 at the break and over the course of the hour, Tiarnan Browne and Reece Duncan hit two goals each, while Shane Monaghan and David McNamee both ended up with 1-4.
Pettigo scorers: Ollie McCaughey, Thomas Britton 0-2 each; Connor Honney, Sean Maher, Darren Johnston 0-1 each.
Naomh Colmcille scorers: Shane Monaghan, David McNamee 1-4 each; Tiarnan Browne 2-2; Reece Duncan 2-1; Jamie Davenport, Daniel Clarke 0-2 each; Paul Friel, Ryan Dowds 0-1 each.
Pettigo: Adam McBarron; Conor Colton, Enda Baird, Kieran Barry; Jarlath Leonard, Johnny McManus, Matthew Gallagher; Connor Honney, Sean Robinson; Eoghan McGoldrick, Sean Maher, Martin Hilley; Ollie McCaughey, Callum McGrath, Thomas Britton. Subs: Patrick Carr for Hilley; Sean Russell for C Colton; Darren Johnston for T Britton; Adie Britton for C McGrath.
Naomh Colmcille: Matthew Whoriskey; Josh Kildea, Michael Friel, Mark Friel; Ciaran Kennedy, Paul Friel, Oisin McFadden; Keenan Diver, John Fullerton; Stephen Gallagher, Shane Monaghan, Reece Duncan; Tiarnan Browne, Daniel Clarke, David McNamee. Subs: Jamie Davenport, Ryan Dowds
Referee: Pat Walsh (Bundoran)
