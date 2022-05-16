Search

16 May 2022

Naomh Colmcille waltz to victory in Pettigo

Stephen Davenport's Naomh Colmcille showed no mercy as they ran out victors in Pettigo in Division 3

Naomh Colmcille waltz to victory in Pettigo

Keenan Diver and his Naomh Colmcille side had a comfortable win at Pettigo

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

16 May 2022 1:25 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Colmcille had an easy win on their trip to Pettigo on Saturday evening. 

Pettigo 0-7
Naomh Colmcille 6-17

They led 3-10 to 0-3 at the break and over the course of the hour, Tiarnan Browne  and Reece Duncan hit two goals each, while Shane Monaghan and David McNamee both ended up with 1-4.

Pettigo scorers: Ollie McCaughey, Thomas Britton 0-2 each; Connor Honney, Sean Maher, Darren Johnston 0-1 each.
Naomh Colmcille scorers: Shane Monaghan, David McNamee 1-4 each; Tiarnan Browne 2-2; Reece  Duncan 2-1;  Jamie Davenport, Daniel Clarke 0-2 each; Paul Friel, Ryan Dowds 0-1 each.

Pettigo:  Adam McBarron; Conor Colton, Enda Baird, Kieran Barry; Jarlath Leonard, Johnny McManus, Matthew Gallagher; Connor Honney, Sean Robinson; Eoghan McGoldrick, Sean Maher, Martin Hilley; Ollie McCaughey, Callum McGrath, Thomas Britton. Subs: Patrick Carr for Hilley; Sean Russell for C Colton; Darren Johnston for T Britton; Adie Britton for C McGrath.

Naomh Colmcille: Matthew Whoriskey; Josh Kildea, Michael Friel, Mark Friel; Ciaran Kennedy, Paul Friel, Oisin McFadden; Keenan Diver, John Fullerton; Stephen Gallagher, Shane Monaghan, Reece Duncan; Tiarnan Browne, Daniel Clarke, David McNamee. Subs: Jamie Davenport, Ryan Dowds

Referee: Pat Walsh (Bundoran)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media