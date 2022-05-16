Search

16 May 2022

Naomh Muire come good in the second half to get past St Eunan's in Division 3

Danny O'Donnell's team went in level at the break but with Danny Devlin scoring an excellent 1-8 on the day, got the better of St Eunan's

Naomh Muire come good in the second half to get past St Eunan's in Division 3

Naomh Muire were winners in Letterkenny on a nine-point scoreline in the end

Reporter:

Alan Foley

16 May 2022 1:52 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Muire pulled away in the second half to see off a lively St Eunan’s side in Division 3 on Saturday. 

St Eunan’s 1-8
Naomh Muire 2-14

It was all square at the break, with Cathal McGarvey having scored the only goal of the half for St Eunan’s to make it 1-4 to 0-7. However, afterwards, the side from the Lower Rosses showed their experience to come through, with Danny Devlin posting 1-8 in all, while Ferdia Doherty scored the other goal for Danny O’Donnell’s team.

St Eunan’s scorers: Cathal McGarvey 1-0; Patrick Tobin 0-3; Jordan O'Dowd and Gareth Temple 0-2; Lorcan O'Donnell, Brandon Jordan 0-1.
Naomh Muire scorers: Daniel Devlin 1-8; Harry Harden 0-4; Ferdia Doherty 1-0;  Daniel Ward and Danny Ward 0-1.

St Eunan’s: Emmet Lynch; Sean Freeburn, Conor Harley,. Gavin McCarron;  Mark Cannon,. Sean Halvey, Ultan McGuinness; Brandon Jordan, Jordan O'Dowd; Lorcan O'Donnell, Conal McGinley,. Darragh Morrison; Cathal McGarvey, Patrick Tobin, Nathan Plumb.
Subs: Eunan Diver for O'Dowd (40), Gareth Temple for Lorcan O'Donnell (42), Johnny Lambe for Cannon (45).

Naomh Muire: Declan Ward; Conor Cannon, Michael Greene, Daniel Ward; Tuathail Lunny, Brian Gillespie, Ferdia Doherty; Hugh Sweeney, Adam O’Brien; Fintan Doherty, Paddy McCafferty, Ultan Boyle; Harry Harden, Daniel Devlin, Shaun Burns. Subs: Danny Ward for S Burns, Hugh Martin for H Sweeney, Laurnce Coyle for U Boyle, H Sweeney for Daniel Ward.

