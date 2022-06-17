GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (June 18 & June 19)
It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on your screen!
Saturday's TV schedule will show two senior hurling quarter-finals while Sunday's action includes the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (June 18 & 19) below:
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter-final
Galway v Cork, Semple Stadium, 1.45pm - RTÉ2
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter-final
Clare v Wexford, Semple Stadium, 3.45pm - RTÉ2
Tailteann Cup Semi-Final
Sligo v Cavan, Croke Park, 1.45pm - RTÉ2
All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship
Cavan v Mayo, Pearse Park, 1.45pm - TG4
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final
Tipperary v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm, Spórt TG4 YouTube
All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship
Armagh v Meath, Pearse Park, 3.45pm, TG4
Tailteann Cup Semi-Final
Westmeath v Offaly, Croke Park, 4pm, RTÉ2
Alex Parke is in hospital and (inset) stickers on a competing car in support of the Convoy teenager.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.