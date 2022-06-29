GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (July 2 & July 3)
The GAA championship seasons are hitting the crucial stages of the season and there are HUGE semi-finals to look forward to this weekend.
On Saturday, Clare and Kilkenny go head to head in the first of the hurling semi-finals before Galway take on All-Ireland champions Limerick in the other last four tie on Sunday.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Tipperary and Offaly contest the All-Ireland minor hurling final.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (July 2 & 3) below:
All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final
Clare v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 5.30pm - RTÉ2 / Sky Sports Arena
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship final
Tipperary v Offaly, Nowlan Park, 1.30pm - TG4
All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final
Galway v Limerick, Croke Park, 3.30pm - RTÉ2 / Sky Sports Arena
