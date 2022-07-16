Naomh Conaill take Division 4 league honours with narrow win over Glenswilly

Naomh Conaill took home the silverware once again after a very entertaining Division 4 league final in Madavagh, Leitirmacaward.

Naomh Conaill 1-10

Glenswilly 2-5

After what seemed like a non-contest in the opening half with Naomh Conaill in total command and leading by 1-6 to 0-2 at the break, and the seven point lead didn't flatter them, Glenswilly made a real game of it in the second half.

The Davy Brennan Park side got the best possible start with full-forward Tony Byrne taking a long pass, turning and firing to the roof of the Glenswilly net.

By the 12th minute the winners were 1-4 to no score ahead with Jack Boyle adding the second after taking a short free and then Leo Dunphy put on a show of point taking that surely underlined that he could play at a much higher level.

He hit three points in succession before Peadar Gallagher eventually got Glenswilly on the board on 13 minutes.



Division 4 League winners Naomh Conaill

Dunphy quickly added a free and Noel Gavigan was almost in for a second Naomh Conaill goal, being denied by a great block by Tiernan O'Boyle at the expense of a '45'. At the other end the Naomh Conaill were giving nothing away with captain Ronan Breslin leading by example with a great block.

The enterprising Dermot Ward was rewarded for one of his many runs forward by winning a free and Dunphy tapped over his fifth of the half before Peadar Gallagher had the final score of the half, a free in the 30th minute for Glenswilly.



The Glenswilly team pictured before the final





Glenswilly introduced Dara Maguire and Enda McDaid at half-time and you were asking yourself, why weren't these pair starters, such was the impression they made.

Both were involved as Glenswilly got a goal inside a couple of minutes, Naomh Conaill 'keeper James Boyle making a good block but the ball broke to Mark McGinty to fire home. Kevin Cunningham followed up with a free and the lead was down to three after just six minutes of the half.

Dunphy was denied by the Glenswilly 'keeper but Noel Gavigan found the range from the '45'. John Brockagh McFadden replied after taking a short '45' but after Tiernan O'Boyle denied Tony Byrne, Noel Gavigan hit his second '45' in some style to leave it 1-8 to 1-4.

Padraig Boyle and Adrian Gilroy traded points on 49 minutes before Dara Maguire powered through the Naomh Conaill defence to hit the net and leave just a point in it with 11 minutes left.

It was a tense final 10 minutes with Gavigan failing with a third '45'; Glenswilly had plenty of possession but were unable to create the opening and it was fitting that it was Leo Dunphy who closed out the scoring with a superb point from distance.



Naomh Conaill scorers: Leo Dunphy 0-6,2f; Tony Byrne 1-0; Noel Gavigan 0-2,2'45s'; Adrian Gilroy and Jack Boyle 0-1 each.

Glenswilly scorers: Mark McGinty 1-0; Dara Maguire 1-0; Peadar Gallagher 0-2; Kevin Cunningham (f), John McFadden, Padraig Boyle 0-1 each.

NAOMH CONAILL: James Boyle; Ronan Breslin, Kevin Gavigan, Dermot Ward; Michael Trimble, Adrian Gilroy, Adam Molloy; Robbie McDonnell, Michael Donaghoe; Callum Malone, Jack Boyle, Sean Doherty; Leo Dunphy, Tony Byrne, Noel Gavigan. Subs: Owen Boyle for Malone ht; Sean Roarty for S Doherty (39); James Molloy for Trimble (55); Dermot Brennan for Donaghue (56); Paddy Molloy for Gavigan (60).

GLENSWILLY: Tiernan O'Boyle; Darren Friel, Sean Burke, John Lapsley; Cian Carbery, John McFadden, Sean Boyle; Luke Toye, Charlie Bonner; Owen Collum, Mark McGinty, Kevin Cunningham; Patrick Gallagher, Peadar Gallagher, Padraig Boyle. Subs: Owen Devine for Lapsley (18); Dara Maguire for Collum; Enda McDaid for C Bonner (both ht); Manus McFadden for D Friel (37); JB McGeehin for S Boyle (57)

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (St Naul's)