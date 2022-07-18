Search

19 Jul 2022

Glenfin and Termon to meet in LGFA Division 1 League final

Although without some of the county players who lined up for Donegal at Croke Park on Saturday, Glenfin and Termon overcame Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's respectively in the semi-finals of the LGFA Division 1 Kernan Group Ladies League

Glenfin defeated Termon to win last year's Donegal LGFA SFC final in Lifford. Photo Chloe Callaghan

Reporter:

Tom Comack

18 Jul 2022 11:23 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Glenfin and Termon will once again meet in this year's LGFA Division 1 Kernan Group Ladies League final this coming Sunday following wins over Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s respectively.

The big two of recent seasons came through Sunday morning’s last four clashes with comfortable wins. Reigning county champions Glenfin proved far too strong for Naomh Conaill in Pairc na Taobhoige on Sunday morning.
Colene McGrath, Caoimhe McGlynn, Danielle McGinley and Grainne Houston scored the goals for the home side in their 4-17 to 0-1 win over Naomh Conaill.

The other Glenfin scorers were Brenda Carr 0-6, Colene McGrath 0-5, Ann Marie McGlynn 0-2, Caoimhe McGlynn, Elaine Melaugh, Cathy Ward and Jamie Lee McMcMahon, 0-1 each. Centre half forward Josephine Gallagher scored the Naomh Conaill point.

Glenfin were without county players Katy Herron and Karen Guthrie who lined out for Donegal against Meath in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Meath at Croke Park.

McLaughlin: 'It’ll be hard and we could see a domino effect of departures'

Nicole McLaughlin and her Donegal teammates will think long and hard about Saturday's TG4 Ladies All-Ireland SFC semi-final loss to Meath and the future of the group is uncertain - but it should never be overlooked just how far they've come


Termon were also without their county players - Geraldine and Nicole McLaughlin, Roisin McCafferty, Evelyn McGinley and Emer Gallagher - for their last four clash with St Eunan’s at the Burn Road. Termon faced a sterner test from last year’s intermediate champions before emerging 5-9 to 3-8 winners.

Full-forward Jodie McFadden top-scored for Termon and ended the game with a personal tally of 2-7. Corner forward Ciara McGarvey was also among the goal scorers as she hit 2-1 while Lauren Gallagher was also among the goal scorers for the Andy Connor managed locals. And substitute Dara Kelly was also among the scorers with a point for Termon.

Clare Doherty, Alisha Tobin and Kaneshia McKinney were among the goal scorers for St Eunans. Niamh Walsh with 0-5 top scored for St Eunans while Hannah Hopkins, Shauna Higgins and Caitlin Fletcher scored 0-1 each.

