Glenfin and Termon to meet in LGFA Division 1 League final

Glenfin defeated Termon to win last year's Donegal LGFA SFC final in Lifford. Photo Chloe Callaghan
Glenfin and Termon will once again meet in this year's LGFA Division 1 Kernan Group Ladies League final this coming Sunday following wins over Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s respectively.
The big two of recent seasons came through Sunday morning’s last four clashes with comfortable wins. Reigning county champions Glenfin proved far too strong for Naomh Conaill in Pairc na Taobhoige on Sunday morning.
Colene McGrath, Caoimhe McGlynn, Danielle McGinley and Grainne Houston scored the goals for the home side in their 4-17 to 0-1 win over Naomh Conaill.
The other Glenfin scorers were Brenda Carr 0-6, Colene McGrath 0-5, Ann Marie McGlynn 0-2, Caoimhe McGlynn, Elaine Melaugh, Cathy Ward and Jamie Lee McMcMahon, 0-1 each. Centre half forward Josephine Gallagher scored the Naomh Conaill point.
Glenfin were without county players Katy Herron and Karen Guthrie who lined out for Donegal against Meath in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Meath at Croke Park.
