Search to replace Declan Bonner as Donegal manager already in motion

Outgoing Donegal Manager Declan Bonner and Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath after the 2019 Ulster final
The process to appoint a replacement for Declan Bonner, who last night tendered his resignation as team manager of the Donegal senior footballers, is already underway.
Bonner informed a county committee at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy of his intention to stand down from his role as manager, having been appointed for the second time in September 2017.
“In the structure to appoint a new senior football team manager I am seeking permission to appoint three qualified persons to speak to suitable, experienced and skillful personnel in regards to the position,” Donegal county board chairman Mick McGrath said at last night’s meeting.
“Clubs with interested, qualified persons may submit names to the county secretary by Monday, August 15, at 5pm. Recommendations will be made to the County Committee when that process has finished.”
As a player, Bonner won the 1990 and 1992 Ulster SFC titles with Donegal, as well as scoring four points in the 0-18 to 0-14 victory over Dublin in the 1992 All-Ireland final. He was initially appointed manager of the county seniors in 1997, on the day of his 32nd birthday, coming within a whisker of the Anglo-Celt in 1998, only to lose to an injury time Joe Brolly goal for Derry in the final.
Passengers from Donegal International Airport, Carrickfinn have been enjoying seamless travel abroad via Dublin Airport
The Buncrana Primary Care Centre, which can accommodate 126 staff, is expected to be officially opened in the coming weeks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.