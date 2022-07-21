Road to the All-Ireland football final: Kerry

Galway and Kerry will contest this Sunday's All-Ireland football final in Croke Park. PIC: Sportsfile
Galway and Kerry will contest this Sunday's All-Ireland football final in Croke Park.
Here, we take a look at Kerry's road to the final:
Munster Semi-Final / Páirc Uí Rinn
Cork 0-11 - Kerry 0-23
Munster Final / Fitzgerald Stadium
Kerry 1-28 - 0-8 Limerick
All-Ireland Championship Quarter-Final / Croke Park
Kerry 1-18 - Mayo 0-13
All-Ireland Championship Semi-Final / Croke Park
Dublin 1-13 - Kerry 1-14
