07 Aug 2022

Carndonagh hold on in tight finish against Na Rossa in Junior Championship

There was an exciting and hotly contested finish to the first round tie in the Donegal Junior Championship at Foden, Carndonagh on Sunday with the home side prevailing by the minimum.

Adam McHugh of Na Rossa in action against Eoghan Kelly, Carndonagh earlier this year Picture Thomas Gallagher

Carndonagh 1-13
Na Rossa 2-9


After Na Rossa had drawn level thanks to an Aidan McHugh goal, Cian Burke went forward for Carndonagh to hit what proved to be the winner.

But there was controversy moments later when a Na Rossa effort for an equaliser was waved wide by the Carndonagh umpire but waved a point by the Na Rossa official. Referee Paul Clifford agreed with the Carndonagh umpire.

The game was one of two halves with a strong wind blowing and Na Rossa took advantage of that in the opening half to lead by 1-8 to 0-2 minutes before the break but two late points from Carndonagh left it 1-8 to 0-4 as the teams headed to the dressing room.

A goal from Christy McDaid on 40 minutes put Carndonagh in charge and they looked like easing to an easy win before McHugh's goal levelled matters and then came the dramatic final minutes.

Carndonagh travel to take on Letterkenny Gaels next weekend while Na Rossa host Pettigo at Madavagh.

Carndonagh scorers: Christy McDaid 1-4; Cian Doherty 0-4; Cian Burke 0-2; Cormac Monagle, Anthony Doherty, Cian Burke 0-1 each.

Na Rossa scorers: Cillian Bonner (2f), Aidan McHugh (1'45') 1-3 each; Odhran Molloy (f), John McDyre, Adam McHugh 0-1 each.

CARNDONAGH: Kyle Harkin; Conor McLaughlin, Padraig Doherty, Ryan Davenport; Cormac Monagle, Danny Monagle, Anthony Doherty; James Monagle, Conor Fagan; Cian Doherty, Cian Burke, Eoghan Kelly; Christy McDaid, Dermot Doherty, Darragh Brown. Subs: Ryan Kelly for D Doherty ht; Cathal Doherty for R Davenport (40)

NA ROSSA: Martin Molloy;  Brian O’Donnell, Daniel Melly, Denis O’Donnell; Marc Bonner, Johnny Bonner, Ryan Hennessey;  Eugene Molloy, Oisin Caulfield; Odhran Molloy, Aidan McHugh, Matthew Smith;  Adam McHugh, Cillian Bonner, John McDyre

REFEREE: Paul Clifford (Buncrana)

