Davy Fitzgerald returns to inter-county management role

Davy Fitzgerald returns to the Déise to manage the Waterford senior hurlers on a two-year term with an option for a third year. PIC: Sportsfile
Davy Fitzgerald returns to the Déise to manage the Waterford senior hurlers on a two-year term with an option for a third year.
August 11, 2022
Fitzgerald, who was Waterford boss from 2008 to 2011, succeeds Liam Cahill after he took over the mantle at Tipperary.
The former Clare (2011-2016) and Wexford (2016-2021) manager was most recently a coach with the Cork senior camogie team and left his position following their loss to Kilkenny in last weekend's All-Ireland camogie final.
Fitzgerald's achievements include leading Waterford to the Munster title in 2010 before he won the Liam MacCarthy with his native Banner County in 2013. The 51-year-old also led Wexford to a Leinster title in 2019 in his last his inter-county management role.
Fitzgerald was ratified as the new Waterford boss at a county board meeting in Dungarvan on Thursday. His selectors and backroom team will be named at a later date.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.