WATCH: You absolutely won't believe what happened in a Senior Football semi-final over the weekend
Yesterday in the Laois senior semi-final, O'Dempsey's cornerback Johnny Kelly did something quite spectacular.
@irishdailytimes Johnny Kelly of Laois club side O'Dempseys kicks the ball over his own bar against Courtwood in Portlaoise #fyp #gaelicfootball #laoisgaa #gaa #ownpoint #irishdailytimes # #foryou ♬ UEFA Champions League Anthem - UEFA & Tony Britten
While taking a free and aiming to pass to the other cornerback, he miskicked the ball and ended up scoring an own point! In fairness to him, it would have been quite a nice score up the other end of the pitch. Maybe he'll fancy himself as a corner forward now.
In the end, O'Dempsey's won the game by eight points, But we don't think that will stop teammates from giving Johnny Kelly some slagging at training this week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.