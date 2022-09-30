Former Dublin footballer and Carndonagh CS principal Brian Mullins passes away

Former Dublin footballer Brian Mullins, was former principal of Carndonagh Community School, has passed away at the age of 68.

Mullins won four All-Irelands with his native Dublin in 1974, 1976, 1977 and 1983, as well as nine Leinster Championships and was an All-Star in both 1976 and 1977. With the St Vincent’s Club, he won the 1976 All-Ireland Club championship.

He was Head Teacher in Carndonagh from 1991 to 2000, whilst managing Derry to the National Football League title in 1996 and the Ulster SFC crown two years later - defeating Donegal in both finals.

"Brian lined out on many occasions for the Carn senior team and will be remembered for the equalising point against Four Masters in the 1996 Intermediate Football Final," read a statement from Carndonagh GAA club. "Brian also played hurling with the club. No job was ever too small for Brian and on many an occasion was seen raking the grass and lining the pitch in the old O'Doherty Park.

"Brian was very instrumental in setting up the Saturday morning football coaching programme for the club in 1996 and put great emphasis on coaching the six-year-olds. He also played a big part in our club lotto on a Wednesday night and selling on a Saturday night from 1996 until his move back to Dublin in 2002. Brian was a true club man and on many occasions he invited his former club mates in St Vincent's up to Carndonagh. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam."

In 2000, he returned to the capital to take up a position as UCD Director of Sport and his son Nathan played for Donegal on Declan Bonner’s return as manager, winning an Ulster SFC medal in 2018.