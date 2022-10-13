Search

14 Oct 2022

Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's to wear black armbands for SFC rescheduled final

Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's will take on one another in the Doengal SFC final on Saturday with a cloud hanging over the county following the tragic events in Creeslough

Pascal Gillen leads both sides in the pre-match parade before the Donegal SFC final last year

Reporter:

Tom Comack

13 Oct 2022 7:37 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Amid all the grief, pain and sadness enveloping Donegal this week  Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's have been preparing away as best they can for Saturday’s re-fixed SFC final.

The final which was called off last weekend due to the tragic event in Creeslough has been rescheduled to this Saturday, back in Sean MacCumhaill Park, being shown live on TG4. Throw-in is 2:15pm. 

“It has been a very sad week for the county and the tragedy in Creeslough has given us all a different perspective on life,” said Naomh Conaill chairman Martin Shankey Smith.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Creeslough and the families of those that lost their lives and our prayers and thoughts are with them all. Our players and management are preparing away as best they can. But they are not immune to the tragedy and the pain and suffering.

“They will go out and do their best but no one knows how the game will go or how the players will react.
“I’m expecting a very sombre atmosphere in Ballybofey on Saturday and the impact that will have on the game and how it goes. I’m confident the players will do their best in the circumstances.”

Smith’s comments were echoed by St Eunan’s chairman John Haran, who passed on his condolences to the St Michael’s club, as well as Creeslough and the surrounding areas.

“It is a terrible tragedy and the players and management are preparing as best they can and it is just a matter of getting on with it and playing the game,” Haran said. 
“We are thinking of the people of Creeslough and the St Michael’s club and the grief and pain they are going through.”

The two clubs also meet in the senior B final which was also postponed last week and will once again go ahead as the curtain-raiser to the big game. All teams on Saturday will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

