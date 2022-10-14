Red Hughs retain Division 2 status as St Mary’s make the drop  

Red Hughs will play Division 2 of the Donegal All-County Football League following their hardfought four-point win over St Mary’s, Convoy, at the Donegal GAA Centre.

Red Hughs 0-8

St Mary’s, Convoy 0-4

Jack Gillespie kicked five points, four of them frees, for Red Hughs who had the look of winners about them from very early. And with Stephen McMenamhin at centre half-back they set out their stall from very early and running hard at the St Mary’s defence, they kicked the games opening four points.

Gallagher kicked three of them, two from frees and full-forward Calvin Bradley knocked over the other. St Mary’s cause was not helped by the loss of Paddy Dolan to a black card after just five minutes. Dolan was also off target with two early frees.

A full 25 minutes passed before St Mary’s raised their first white flag, with Joe McGill landed the point. But Red Hughs had the bit between their teeth and they were 0-6 to 0-1 in front by the 27th minute courtesy of further points from McMenamin and Odhran Doherty.



McGill pulled a point back two minutes from the break. The score was awarded after referee Connie Doherty first consulted with his umpire who had waved it wide and his linesman who had flagged for a point.

Gillespie brought down the curtain on the half with a pointed close-range free to send the men from the Cross in 0-7 to 0-2 in front at the break.

The second half was a scrappy, stop-start affair. Red Hughs had an early goal ruled out for Tim Callaghan, with the scorer ruled out as he adjudged to have taken too many steps.



Calvin Bradley had a goal chance shortly afterwards when he won possession in behind the defence but was denied by a point blank save from Mark Gordon.

McGill kicked his and St Mary’s third point to give voice to the Convoy supporters in the stand. Red Hughs continued to enjoy the lion's share of the possession but with St Mary’s defending in numbers they had to wait until the 47 th minute for their first score of the second period.

Odhran Doherty was sent off after a second yellow card before the in-form Gillespie once more did the business as landed his fifth point when he converted from close on 40 metres of a 0-8 to 0-3 lead. The game fizzled out after that and a Gavin Sweeney point for St Mary’s was the only score of the fourth quarter but it was a second relegation for the Convoy-based side this season, having also dropped down from the Intermediate Championship.

Red Hughs scorers: Jack Gillespie 0-5, 4f; Calvin Bradley, Stephen McMenamin and Odhran Doherty 0-1.

St Mary’s scorers: Joe McGill 0-3, Gavin Sweeney 0-1.

Red Hughs: Luke Kelly; James Doherty, Thomas McMenamin, Aaron McGlinchey; Shane Gallagher, Stephen McMenamin, Peadar McGlinchey; Darragh McMenamin, Jack Gillespie; Odhran Doherty, Ryan Kelly, Tim Callaghan; Jack Bradley, Calvin Bradley, Damien Browne. Subs: Tiernan Kelly for J Bradley (54), Jason Callaghan for McGlinchey (58), James Callaghan for R Kelly (59).

St Mary’s, Convoy: Mark Gordon; Keelan Gillen, John A Kee, Conal McDermott; Benny Bonner, John Doherty, Ryan McNamee; Packie Mailey, Liam Toye; Paddy Dolan, Anthony Browne, Padraig Gordon; Corey Lee Bogan, Raymond McNamee, Joe McGill. Subs: Matthew Coyle for P Gordon (39) Gavin Sweeney for Mailey; Ciaran Bonner for B Bonner; Ciaran Dolan for CLBrogan.

Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)