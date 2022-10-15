Donegal will open their 2023 Ulster SFC away to Down

Michael Langan of Donegal in action against Pierce Laverty of Down during the Ulster SFC preliminary round in 2021
Donegal will take on Down in the quarter-final of the Ulster SFC next year.
Still without a manager, Donegal will make the trip to Newry in what is a repeat pairing of their preliminary round fixture, which Declan Bonner’s side won on a 2-25 to 1-12 scoreline in 2021.
Should Donegal win through, they will play one of Cavan, Armagh or Antrim, with the latter pair of those meeting in the preliminary round.
Meanwhile, Ulster champions Derry are away to Fermanagh and 2021 All-Ireland winners Tyrone are home to Monaghan.
Preliminary Round
Armagh v Antrim
Quarter-finals
Fermanagh v Derry
Tyrone v Monaghan
Down v Donegal
Cavan v Armagh/Antrim
Semi-finals
Fermanagh/Derry v Tyrone/Monaghan
Down/Donegal v Cavan/Armagh/Antrim
Naomh Conaill captain Kevin McGettigan celebrates with the cup after his side's victory in the Donegal County Senior Club Football Championship final
Naomh Conaill players stand for a minute's silence before the Donegal SFC final. Photo: Thomas Gallagher
