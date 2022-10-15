Search

16 Oct 2022

Donegal will open their 2023 Ulster SFC away to Down

Although the search for a manager goes on, Donegal have learned that they will be going to Newry for the Ulster quarter-finals next year

Michael Langan of Donegal in action against Pierce Laverty of Down during the Ulster SFC preliminary round in 2021

Alan Foley

15 Oct 2022 11:01 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal will take on Down in the quarter-final of the Ulster SFC next year.

Still without a manager, Donegal will make the trip to Newry in what is a repeat pairing of their preliminary round fixture, which Declan Bonner’s side won on a 2-25 to 1-12 scoreline in 2021.

Should Donegal win through, they will play one of Cavan, Armagh or Antrim, with the latter pair of those meeting in the preliminary round.

Meanwhile, Ulster champions Derry are away to Fermanagh and 2021 All-Ireland winners Tyrone are home to Monaghan.

Preliminary Round
Armagh v Antrim

Quarter-finals
Fermanagh v Derry
Tyrone v Monaghan
Down v Donegal
Cavan v Armagh/Antrim

Semi-finals
Fermanagh/Derry v Tyrone/Monaghan
Down/Donegal v Cavan/Armagh/Antrim

