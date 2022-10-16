Search

07 Nov 2022

Padraig Doherty: ‘Some days your luck is with you and other days it’s not’

Carndonagh player-manager Padraig Doherty was a disappointed figure as his team missed out on the Donegal Junior A Championship title following their loss to Letterkenny Gaels

Padraig Doherty: ‘Some days your luck is with you and other days it’s not’

The Carndonagh panel before the Junior A Championship final against Letterkenny Gaels

Reporter:

Tom Comack

16 Oct 2022 9:36 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Carndonagh player-manager Padraig Doherty was so disappointed with the defeat to Letterkenny Gaels that he struggled to find the words to express how disappointed he felt after the full-time whistle

Doherty had just seen his side beaten by Letterkenny Gaels on a scoreline of 0-12 to 0-10 at O’Donnell Park.

“I don't really know what to say,” was his response to the two-point defeat. “When we got those two points late on to bring the gap down to one  I thought we were going to push on and get the equaliser. But it just didn’t happen and it was just one of those days but we had chances but did not take them.

“Letterkenny Gaels had goal chances too and could have been further ahead and they did take them with and then  we had a goal chance near the end. But Conor O’Donnell was denied with a good save by the keeper. Some days your luck is with you and other days it’s not. They had a chance for a goal that came back off the post so these things balance themselves out.” 

Letterkenny Gaels captain Browne says title win brings ‘a brilliant feeling'

Conor Browne was the first Letterkenny Gaels captain ever to lift a championship trophy as his side won the Donegal Junior A title this afternoon against Carndonagh

Carndonagh led by three points at half-time having led at one stage in the first half by five points. However, Gaels were not to be denied.

“We were happy where we were at half-time even though they had scored a couple of late points at the end of the first half,” Doherty added. “But we did not perform for the first 10 to 15 minutes at the start of the second half and allowed them back in the game.”

Letterkenny Gaels kicked four points to Carndonagh’s one in the third quarter to draw level before kicking on with three points in the space of 10 minutes

“We got it back to one and I honestly thought we would draw level instead they scored deep in injury time to win by two,” Doherty added. “It is very disappointing.”   

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media