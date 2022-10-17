Search

17 Oct 2022

Gaoth Dobhair's Ciaran Ó Fearraigh wins third Meath SFC crown with Ratoath

Ciaran Ó Fearraigh from Gaoth Dobhair was corner-back as his Ratoath side clung on against Summerhill in a dramatic Meath SFC decider in Navan on Sunday

Ciaran Ó Fearraigh and wife Carleen with their children Maurice, Orlaith and Dearbhla

Reporter:

Alan Foley

17 Oct 2022 12:37 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Ciaran Ó Fearraigh from Gaoth Dobhair was a Meath SFC winner for the third time in four seasons as Ratoath were 0-12 to 0-11 victors over Summerhill in Navan on Sunday.

With new Meath manager Colm O’Rourke an interested spectator at Páirc Tailteann, corner-back Ó Fearraigh added to his crowns with his adopted club in 2019 and 2020 following a contest that saw both managers red-carded following a late squirmish. 

Former Mayo player David Brady, who is in charge at Ratoath, was grounded by Summerhill boss Conor Gillespie, who was also shown to the line. 

Three late scores from three Ratoath points from Daithi McGowan, Jack Flynn and Eamon Wallace in the final 10 minutes proved decisive to eke out a three-point lead, although two late scores from Summerhill’s Eoghan Frayne and Eamonn McDonnell made for a nervous conclusion. Ratoath had led by three points, 0-8 to 0-5, at the break.

A Leinster club quarter-final clash with Offaly winners Rhode, back in Navan, on November 6, is Ratoath’s reward.

