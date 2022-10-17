Naomh Conaill's controlled ferocity pays dividends again

It was 10:30am on Saturday and the cold fingers of winter were nipping the back of this aging hack's neck. And the mighty GAA Mecca that is Sean MacCumhaill Park lay under the cloudy glowering skies.

The pitch looks a picture as the various technicians arrive with miles of cable, mics and cameras-all the accouterments of the big day. TG4 were there already- keen to send this county final nationwide and their lilting west of Ireland accents contrasted with the machine gun delivery of north Donegal.

And we had our own video king in Brendan Bradas O'Donnell, a man skilled in all kinds of repartee as this writer has found out to his cost. Of course, his late great brother Michael Jack O'Donnell lived for days like these, and he lit up the press with his sunny spirit and could rise and defuse a “hanlin” in a heartbeat.

Bradas would’ve been hoping for a double as his Naomh Conaill club were in both finals - as were St Eunan's. And then the ghosts of some other great county finals on this sacred sod, swam into view.

I remember my first final when Leo McLoone Snr captained Glenties as they were known as then against a hotly fancied St Joseph's Ballyshannon/Bundoran selection a team of all talents that some cynics branded ‘The League Of Nations’.

It was 1965 and our late father Willie had been in the pub for a few after Mass drinks. We barely had time to swallow the dinner when he put my brother and I into his black Volkswagen Beetle and soon we were hurtling through the Gap - my first view of that famous landmark.

Glenties wore blue and St Joseph's wore white and Glenties were robbed as St Joseph's got a late soft free to level the match through Mickey McLoone - whose father Phil was from Glenties - and won the replay.

Our father was furious as he did not like Aodh Ruadh over their alleged role in getting his Donegal cross border club of Corlea disbanded in 1947 so he was naturally supporting the underdog.

And Leo Snr must have been so proud when his then teenage son Leo Jnr won a county championship medal in 2005, 40 years on. It is remarkable to think that Brendan McDyer, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide, Marty Boyle and Daragh Gallagher (Senior B) are still togging out in the blue jersey.

The B game was about to begin and the TV stars of TG4 were limbering up on the sideline before giving us some Gaeilge binn blasta. Naomh Conaill deservedly won the curtain raiser through a wonderful solo run goal from Marc Burke after a great long ball from Nathan Byrne put him through.

We thought ‘Could this be an omen for the big game?’. The big game began after a most respectful minute's silence for those who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy. It began in icy windy conditions and Eunan's had the wind

Already Shaun Patton was strolling around about 50 metres from his goal, but veteran McDyer had a fabulous point into the swirling treacherous wind. Ten minutes in, and it was cagey on a mean day and a huge Naomh Conaill shout went up as Shaun Patton hit a 45 just wide.

And then Brendan Devenney had a huge grin on his face as Eoin McGeehin slid home a great goal against the run of play. The wind got up as a few foundered officials sought the shelter of a drafty press box and the dreadful rain just kept spattering down on all and sundry.

And then as they led by two points St Eunan's were pole-axed as Shane O'Donnell was red-carded. The legends of 1972 were then introduced to the crowd at the break as the sullen skies cleared for a while.

Some pundits are saying that O'Donnell should have got a yellow card as we wondered how the favourites will cope with being a man down and playing into a stiff breeze. On looking at the replay it seemed that while O'Donnell's actions were rash it did not even merit a yellow card as it looked like a clear push which was complicated by the way Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí went down.

Eunan's took their time coming out for the second half which added to the drama. They were holding onto the ball but Ciaran Thompson coolly landed a 45 for Naomh Conaill as the tension was ratcheted. Eunan's were holding on to the ball as tightly as a mother with her first born.

The Naomh Conaill game came from a simple long direct ball into Eunan's defence, a diagonal ball which was uncontested as it went straight into the arms of Charles McGuinness who could not believe his luck as he slid the ball to the net.

McDyer then made great use of the breeze to put Naomh Conaill two up. Suddenly Eunan's struck back like a rattler and Kevin Kealy scrambled the ball to the net.

The tempo was upped and maybe we might have a game after all as Thompson lands a point of exquisite beauty. It was all square as we looked forward to a frenetic finish with five to go. A silly tackle by Niall O'Donnell and Thompson landed the free.

The tension was about to explode as time was running out and then it ran out - ecstasy for Naomh Conaill and utter devastation for Eunan's

And then we had the post- mortem of all post-mortems as a disappointed Rory Kavanagh revealed that sideline official Val Murray allegedly told him that the red card for Shane O'Donnell did not come from the initial push on Mac Ceallabhuí, but for a subsequent contact with the Naomh Conaill on the ground.

When you look at the replay, it is very hard to see how O'Donnell deserved a red card. And there is a very telling picture of Kavanagh standing behind two of the officials at half-time. His face is a potent mix of fury and frustration, and this is certainly not the way he thought it might pan out.

Nor was he in any mood to confirm that this cleared the way for him to be appointed Donegal senior team manager as speculation intensified. But, irrespective of the rights and wrongs of the O'Donell sending off and it was wrong in this hack's view, St Eunan's could not match Naomh Conaill's controlled ferocity. And that’s what it came down to in the end.