Aodh Ruadh fly the flag for Donegal in LGFA Ulster Intermediate Championship

Donegal LGFA Intermediate champions Aodh Ruadh face Steelstown in the Ulster quarter-final in Ballyshannon, on Sunday, 2pm.



The Derry champions chalked up a big win against Con Magee’s, from Dunravel, the Antrim champions on an 8-16 to 1-4 scoreline.



The Aodh Ruadh ladies are not behind the door either when clocking up big scores. In the Donegal final three weeks ago they were 6-11 to 1-6 winners over a young Ardara side. Cait Gillespie and Terri Gallagher scored two goals each with Caoimhe Keon and Eimear McMahon were also among the goal scorers. McMahon also posted 1-11 in their 2-14 to 1-9 Division Two league final win over Downings earlier in the summer.



“We have been playing well and as well as the championship we also won the Division Two League and we are looking forward now to playing in Ulster,” said Aodh Ruadh manager Paul Gillespie.





“It is 12 years since we were last in Ulster and most of the girls hardly remember it; they were only six for seven.”

The Aodh Ruadh boss was in Derry last Sunday to see Steelstown to the sword and was highly impressed.



“They are a very good side and strong right throughout the team,” he said. “They reached the Ulster final last year and only lost to Kinawley, Fermanagh by a point. They won the Derry senior championship but dropped down to intermediate in Ulster.

We are a good team too and the girls are looking forward to doing well in Ulster. It is all about getting the attitude right and we are at home in Munday’s field.



“I believe we will get the performance because the girls are really focussed on the game and up for the challenge.”

Other than Erin O’Loughlin, away at college, and Ciara Cauldwell, who is also abroad, the Aodh Ruadh boss has a fully fit and raring to go squad for Sunday’s showdown.



The Aodh Ruadh team that defeated Arara, in this year's Donegal final is as follows: Brigin Maguire , Grainne Maguire, Sara Gallagher, Hannah Doherty, Lucy McGlynn , Caitlin McGarrigle, Anna Rafferty, Orla Keon, Caoimhe Keon, Aoibhinn McGarrigle, Cait Gillespie, Cara O'Loughlin, Eimear McMaho, Terri Gallaghe,, Tara Khan. Subs used:Erin McLoughlin, Donna Martin, Siofra Hughes and Mary Flora Scott.