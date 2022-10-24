New manager Carr: 'I will put body, soul, heart and mind into Donegal football'

Paddy Carr said he will put his “body, soul, heart and mind into Donegal football” having been ratified as senior team manager in Convoy tonight.

Donegal’s wait for new management finally came to a conclusion with Carr on a two-year term, with a review after one year. His head coach will be Armagh’s 2002 All-Ireland winner Aidan O’Rourke, who is currently employed as Performance Sport Manager in Queen’s University in Belfast. The backroom team will be announced in due course.

Carr, who is a clubman of Gaeil Fhánada, played senior intercounty football for Donegal intermittently between 1980 and 1987 and, based just outside of Ardee but has a residence in Fanad, has stepped aside from his position as headmaster at Navan's Colaiste na Mi in Johnstown.

Carr took Kilmacud Crokes to the 2009 All-Ireland club championship. He previously managed Louth and Meath minors.

“I acknowledge the privilege it is to be head of the Donegal senior management team,” Carr said. “I am very grateful for the faith shown in me and Aidan and we are aware of the responsibility. Not everyone gets the chance to do the job that they love. My heart is full of gratitude. I will put my body, soul, heart and mind into Donegal football.

“Most of you don't know me, in time you will come. I am a passionate Donegal man, who lives, sleeps and eats football. We will be doing everything in our power to facilitate Donegal football becoming the best. We believe there is enormous potential.”

County chairman Mick McGrath told delegates from the 40 clubs in attendance that having formed a three-person selection committee had spoken to Jim McGuinness, Martin McHugh, Rory Kavanagh,Shaun Paul Barrett and the Carr and O’Rourke ticket.

Declan Bonner, who also managed Donegal from 1998 to 2000, resigned on July 20 as manager following a five-year stint that yielded Ulster SFC titles in both 2018 and 2019, losing the provincial decider in 2020 and 2022 against Derry. Donegal then exited the All-Ireland qualifiers when they were beaten by Armagh on a 3-17 to 0-16 scoreline.

O’Rourke has been working in sports development at Queen’s University since 2011, has an MSc in Sports Management and is accredited as a coach tutor.