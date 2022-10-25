Max Curran ratified for 2023 season by Donegal LGFA

Donegal manager Maxi Curran
Maxi Curran will manage the Donegal senior ladies footballers in 2023 having decided to take up the option of a second year of his term.
Curran will take the helm for a sixth season at the helm and will be hoping to add to the fine season in 2022 when he guided his team to the Lidl Division 1 final, the Ulster LGFA Senior final and the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final, where they lost out narrowly to eventual champions Meath.
The Downings clubman, who also manages the ATU Senior Men’s team, was ratified at Monday night’s Donegal LGFA County Board meetings. Moville pair Liam Skelly and Declan McDermott will take charge of the county minors and U-16 wide respectively.
Skelly is continuing in the role while McDermott in replacing the outgoing Francie Martin. The U-14 vacancy is still open following the departure of Greg Harkin.
Newly appointed Donegal senior manager Paddy Carr, left, and new head coach Aidan O'Rourke, right, during the Donegal GAA media conference
Donegal County Board Chairman Mick McGrath, with new manager Paddy Carr and head coach Aidan O'Rourke
