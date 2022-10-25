Search

25 Oct 2022

Max Curran ratified for 2023 season by Donegal LGFA

Maxi Curran will be in charge of the Donegal seniors for a sixth season and Moville duo Liam Skelly and Declan McDermott have been appointed to manage the county U-16s and minos respectively

Max Curran ratified for 2023 season by Donegal LGFA

Donegal manager Maxi Curran

Reporter:

Alan Foley

25 Oct 2022 10:55 AM

Maxi Curran will manage the Donegal senior ladies footballers in 2023 having decided to take up the option of a second year of his term.

Curran will take the helm for a sixth season at the helm and will be hoping to add to the fine season in 2022 when he guided his team to the Lidl Division 1 final, the Ulster LGFA Senior final and the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final, where they lost out narrowly to eventual champions Meath. 

The Downings clubman, who also manages the ATU Senior Men’s team, was ratified at Monday night’s Donegal LGFA County Board meetings. Moville pair Liam Skelly and Declan McDermott will take charge of the county minors and U-16 wide respectively. 

Skelly is continuing in the role while McDermott in replacing the outgoing Francie Martin. The U-14 vacancy is still open following the departure of Greg Harkin. 

