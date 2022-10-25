Search

07 Nov 2022

Moville's Liam Skelly and Declan McDermott to donate running funds to Creeslough

Liam Skelly and Declan McDermott are both involved with Moville GAA club and this week decided to reroute monies raised from a Donegal LGFA running fundraiser to the Creeslough disaster fund

Moville GAA club and Donegal LGFA's Liam Skelly and Declan McDermott

Alan Foley

25 Oct 2022 1:28 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Moville GAA club duo Liam Skelly and Declan McDermott were last night ratified as the respective managers for the Donegal LGFA U-16 and minor sides for next season - and they’ve plenty more to keep them busy in the meantime.

Declan is the treasurer of Donegal LGFA and will run 100 miles this month, while Liam is vice-chairman and plans to do 160km.

“Declan decided to run 100 miles in October and I said I’d join him by doing 160km seeing as I’m a European citizen lol,” Liam, who is based in Moville, told DonegalLive.

“It was planned to raise funds for the Donegal LGFA underage teams. After a brief conversation we said we would like to give the money to the Creeslough disaster fund now instead.”

The motion to change the beneficiary was passed at Monday night’s Donegal LGFA County Board meeting, with the ladies’ board in the county also making a donation.  Both men are within touching distance of reaching their totals from running and have currently raised €970 for the Creeslough fund, with theory target being €1,500.

“We are well on our way to completing the challenge at this stage we are into the last week of it now,” Liam added.

If people would like to donate please use the GoFundMe, or they can alternatively donate cash to any member of the Donegal LGFA County Board executive.

