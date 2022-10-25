McShea's Say: Better late than never as Donegal finally appoint their manager

Ninety-seven days had elapsed since Declan Bonner stepped down as Donegal’s manager, so the three-person committee appointed to find a new boss certainly took their time about finding a replacement.

It is a pity that this process took so long as I do not believe that the two new men Paddy Carr and Aidan O'Rourke wouldn’t have caught much of the recent club championship, although Carr did say on Monday night he attended all four of the senior quarter-finals.

All Donegal followers will wish the new men well and hope that success is not too far away, although there is not the traditional optimism prevailing in the county at this time.



It was hard to understand the veil of secrecy which surrounded the names of those charged with making this vital appointment. Like most secrets it was not a secret for long, but even at this stage has anyone any idea regarding who will be involved in supporting roles with Carr and O’Rourke?

It was suggested in recent days that Kevin McStay, the new Mayo manager, has a back-up squad of about 20 people, which I find difficult to understand, and wonder why such numbers are required.



This seems to be the trend in the modern game, and I believe the reason for appointing such numbers is unnecessary and makes absolutely no sense. Donegal,to succeed, I believe need an urgent review of their style of play if they are to harbour serious ambition going forward and this is the challenge facing the two new men at the helm.

They must know how to deploy what skills the players have at their disposal. They must enable them to widen their range and have the confidence to experiment. They must get the best out of their players by helping them to play together without suppressing flair. Donegal do not need to be copying other teams' play.

Effective managers lead their teams in their own way, in a way that suits their style and their personality. A team is impeded and stilted in their performance if their head is cluttered up with theories .

If there are five pieces of advice, I would dispense to managers that would not involve rocket science, they would be: 1 - Be your own person; 2 - Always trust your instincts 3 - Take calculated chances; 4 - Give your players confidence and 5 - Never select a player who is carrying even the slightest injury, irrespective of how good he is.

The recent Donegal SFC final saw the dreaded concept of 14 men behind the ball hard to watch, and while the argument that sport is all about winning, I believe that Paddy Carr and Aidan O'Rourke need to give serious thought to the style of football that Donegal will play when the new season begins if success is to be their lot.

There is no way that the tactics that were on show this year will achieve our county’s ambition about getting back to Croke Park in 2023.The new men can’t do it all themselves and their players need to have an inner sense of self-motivation if they are to be successful, and all the sophisticated team talks in the world will not matter.

In modern sport there is no hiding place for management, and there is no protective barrier between them and those with whom they must deal.

There is no doubt, but Paddy and Aidan have a very talented group of players at their disposal, even if they have not realised their potential, all Donegal followers will hope that 2023 is the year that will see Donegal bring some silverware back to the hills.



Friends of Sligo University Hospital

On Friday week there is a men’s only Dinner in the Radisson Hotel in Sligo to raise funds for the Friends of Sligo University Hospital.

The objective of the event is to provide a focus on men’s health, while raising funds for a very worthy cause. Building on the success of the previous men’s health events in 2015 and 2017 the evening will include a busy and most enjoyable programme, with a drinks reception followed by dinner.

The guests include Shane Martin from Moodwatchers and the acclaimed Mayo comedian Bob Hennigan. From the sporting world Offaly’s Seamus Darby, who scored one of the most important goals in Gaelic Football history in 1982 when he stopped the Kerry five-in-a-row, will be along.

Sligo University Hospital has played a major role during the pandemic and remains under considerable pressure as services recover from the impact of Covid 19.It is important that we continue to support Sligo Hospital for their excellence to our community while also focusing on the importance of our personal health.

This will be an evening of special entertainment while also showing your support for our hospital. Tickets are available online via the Friends of Sligo Hospital website. I do hope to see you on Friday week.