Possible fixture pileup ‘nothing but a joke’ as Aodh Ruadh maintain focus

Aodh Ruadh are the last remaining hope of success at LGFA Ulster level when they take the field on Sunday for their re-arranged Ulster Intermediate clash with Derry champions, Steelstown.



The quarter-final is fixed for Munday’s Field in Ballyshannon with a 2 pm throw-in. The fixture fell foul of the weather last Sunday after an almighty downpour of rain for close on two hours before the official start at 1.30pm.



When inspected after 1pm by match referee Oliver McKenna from Tyrone, it was deemed unsafe for the game. Amazingly, a few hours later the venue looked completely different under a blue sky.



One of the knock-on effects of the postponement is that the winners on Sunday will face a tough schedule as they will have to play a semi-final under lights on Wednesday night, November 2, and the final is fixed for the following Sunday, a decision that drew a reaction from Aodh Ruadh manager, Paul Gillespie.





“It is nothing but a joke,” said Gillespie, who said they had asked for the rearranged game to be played on Saturday to give the winners an extra day but it didn’t suit Steelstown. “We are concentrating on the game now on Sunday and nothing more at this stage.”



Aodh Ruadh girls have been impressive in their run to the Donegal title, accounting for Ardara in the final, but the Derry champions have been equally impressive. They were drawn in the preliminary round and had a huge win, 8-16 to 1-4 over the Antrim champions Con Magees in that game. They will return to Ballyshannon this weekend and hopefully the weather will be kinder.



The starting Aodh Ruadh team selected for last Sunday was: Bridin Maguire; Grainne Maguire, Sara Gallagher, Hannah Doherty; Lucy McGlynn, Caitlín McGarrigle, Anna Rafferty; Orla Keon, Caoimhe Keon; Aoibhinn McGarrigle, Cait Gillespie, Cara O’Loughlin; Eimear McMahon, Terri Gallagher, Tara Khan.





The other two Donegal representatives in the Ulster club championships - Termon and Gaoth Dobhair - both lost out narrowly in the senior and junior club championships.



Goals made the difference for Termon as they were pipped by a late penalty by Cavan champions, Lurgan on a scoreline of 3-6 to 1-11. Termon were 0-6 to 0-1 in front at half-time. But Lurgan got the goals in the second half, the second of which drew them level, while the third from the penalty spot left them two point winners.



The margin was the same in Magheragallon as the Gaoth Dobhair Ladies went down by 1-5 to 1-3 to Down champions, Saul. And again it was a late goal by the Down girls which decided the issue. Gaoth Dobhair were ahead by a point deep in injury time when they were hit with a cruel late goal.