26 Oct 2022

Donegal's 2012 All-Star Mark McHugh confirmed as Roscommon coach

Kilcar native Mark McHugh is part of new Roscommon manager Davy Burke's ticket that was ratified tonight

Mark McHugh was part of Maxi Curran's backroom team with the Donegal ladies this year

Alan Foley

26 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal 2012's All-Ireland winner Mark McHugh has been confirmed as coach in the new Roscommon managerial set-up.

Davy Burke was ratified as the new Roscommon senior manager at a meeting of the Roscommon County Board that was held tonight. He has been appointed for a three-year period.  

Burke managed Kildare, his native county, to the All-Ireland U-20 championship in 2018 and in 2019 he managed Sarsfields from Newbridge to win the Kildare SFC.

McHugh is the only one of the backroom team as yet announced. The Kilcar native was coach with Fermanagh minors and also part of Maxi Curran's side who reached the LGFA All-Ireland semi-final and Division 1 League final this year.

Roscommon won Division 2 of the Allianz League the year, overcoming Galway in the final 1-20 to 0-22 at Croke Park.

