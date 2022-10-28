McGuinness on opposite side as St Michael's face Naomh Conaill for U-13 title

Although much of Naomh Conaill’s recent success have stemmed for a certain Jim McGuinness, on Sunday he will be plotting to put one over his local club as part of the St Michael’s U-13 management team whose side are giving their locality a pleasant distraction.



Naomh Conaill and St Michael’s were due to meet in the group stages of the competition on the same weekend of the tragedy in Creeslough that claimed the lives of 10 people. With the game postponed, for the sake of the knockout structure of the competition a winner had to be decided.

With both teams already assured of their semi-final places, Naomh Conaill offered St Michael’s the toss - which the Dunfanaghy-based side won - so it meant that when the competition did resume St Michael’s could reopen the Bridge for their last four tie last Saturday against Naomh Muire and the locals in attendance saw their team win on a 2-19 to 0-9 scoreline.

At the same time, at the Burn Road in Termon, Naomh Conaill saw off the locals 6-13 to 0-13 to book the final spot.

“We were very appreciative of that from Naomh Conaill and more so in the fact it gave us as a club, in the wake of what happened earlier this month, a chance to play a home fixture,” St Michael’s manager Paul Sweeney said. “It was great to get people to the Bridge, for even a little bit of distraction.”

Sweeney’s backroom team is made up of Neil Toye, Denis Sheridan and Bernie McGinley, coached by Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning manager McGuinness, who lives in Creeslough. His sons Mark Anthony and Jimmy are part of the St Michael’s panel, as are Sweeney’s Shay and Oisin.

“Jim is a great influence and it’s brilliant to have him,” Sweeney said. “Some of the young lads would’ve only been two or three when Donegal won the All-Ireland and might just see him as a coach, but for us as a club it’s great and he brings so much.”

Connie Doherty, the Naomh Conaill manager, won the 1990 Donegal IFC and the 2002 All-County Football League Division 1 title alongside McGuinness the player and the pair also patrolled the sidelines in management.

“It’s no surprise that Jim is involved as from a young age here in Glenties, he worked with the Naomh Conaill underage sides,” Doherty said. “It’s something we’ve continued with the likes Anthony Thompson, Leo McLoone, John O’Malley and Marty Boyle all still involved here.”

In 2004, his last season as a senior player, Doherty, now a referee, was part of the Naomh Conaill panel when McGuinness fractured a knee and ruptured a cruciate ligament against Killybegs at the old Fintra pitch.

The following year McGuinness, out through the injury, hooked up as a coach with Naomh Conaill manager Hugie Molloy and that October the club claimed the Dr Maguire Cup for the first time in their history following a replayed final win over St Eunan’s. Two weeks ago, Martin Regan guided the club to their sixth.

The Naomh Conaill U-13 panel and management

Doherty will be joined on the management for Sunday’s U-13 Division 2 final at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy with Michael O’Malley and David Gush. And although the Naomh Conaill club saw both their Senior A and Senior B win county championships this month, with the Senior C side narrowly missing out to MacCumhaill’s in the Senior C decider, he would love to add to the underage success that saw the U-15 Shield make its way to Glenties.

“We didn’t get to play St Michael’s following the tragedy and felt there was no need at the time to with both teams through,” Doherty said. “Sharon McGinty and those involved with the minor board were very helpful and as it turned out we both made it to the final so it all worked out in the end.”