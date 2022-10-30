Aodh Ruadh bow out of Ulster LGFA Ulster IFC against Steelstown from Derry

Goals made the difference in Munday’s field as Aodh Ruadh’s journey in the Ulster Intermediate Club championship came to an end at the hands of a fine Steelstown side from Derry.

Aodh Ruadh 0-8

Steelstown 5-8

Aoife Collins hit four goals for the Derry champions,who reached the Ulster final last year, and look a good bet to go one better this year.

Tara Khan and Caoimhe Keon were among the best Aodh Ruadh players on the day, but they just didn’t take their chances, especially in the first half.

Despite having an equal share of possession, scoring was the difference between the sides in the opening half.

Steelstown won the toss and elected to play with the breeze and towards the town goals in the opening half and it proved a good decision.

The first quarter was very even with the Derry girls just a point ahead after 13 minutes, 0-3 to 0-2. Eimear McMahon opened the scoring for the home side before Emma Doherty equalised for the visitors.

Orla McGough and Terri Gallagher traded points with Megan Devine edging Steelstown ahead.

But the game's first big turning point came a minute later when Aodh Ruadh should have had a goal, but it was the visitors who benefited. Caoimhe Keon, outstanding in the opening half, made a great run and her pass to Cait Gillespie just didn't go to hand and the chance was gone.

To make matters worse Steelstown broke downfield and Aoife Collins was on the end of a great move to fire home.

Two minutes later a similar move ended wiith the same player adding a second goal and it took the heart out of the Aodh Ruadh challenge, even at that stage.

Aodh Ruadh still had chances but the finishing was not up to the usual standard, a 20m free even being missed. Lea Casey, a real star of the Derry side, was almost in for a third goal while Orla McGough, Clodagh Laverty and Dara McKeever added points.

Brigin Maguire made a great save on the stroke of half-time from Emma Doherty but it fell to Aoife Collins to add her own and Steelstown's third goal. Cait Gillespie had a goal chance on the half-time whistle but pulled her effort wide.

Half-time: Aodh Ruadh 0-2, Steelstown 3-6.

Emma Doherty had the opening score for Steelstown and any hopes of an Aodh Ruadh comeback were put to bed on 36 minutes when Aoife Collins found herself all alone in front of goals to fire home a fourth goal.

Aoibhinn McGarrigle had a good point for Aodh Ruadh but they were having difficult penetrating a very solid Steelstown defence. Dara McKeever and Eimear McMahon (free) traded scores before Aodh Ruadh didn’t avail of another great goal chance with substitute Cadhla Dolan putting Caoimhe Keon through but the Steelstown ‘keeper made a point blank save.

Eimear McMahon went for goal from a 13m free but it was deflected over the bar for a point. Cait Gillespie added another as the Aodh Ruadh girls kept trying.

A mistake in defence allowed Steelstown’s Emma Doherty in for a fifth goal but Aodh Ruadh responded with Donna Martin firing just over. And another goal chance was created by Cait Gillespie but it ended with Lucy McGlynn firing over off the crossbar.

Aodh Ruadh scorers: Eimear McMahon 0-3,2f; Terri Gallagher, Aoibhinn McGarrigle, Cait Gillespie, Donna Martin, Lucy McGlynn 0-1 each.

Steelstown scorers: Aoife Collins 4-0; Emma Doherty 1-2; Orla McGeogh, Dara McKeever 0-2 each; Megan Devine,Clodagh Rafferty 0-1 each.

Aodh Ruadh: Brigin Maguire; Grainne Maguire, Sara Gallagher, Hannah Doherty; Lucy McGlynn, Caitlin McGarrigle, Anna Rafferty; Orla Keon, Caoimhe Keon; Aoibhinn McGarrigle, Cait Gillespie, Cara O'Loughlin; Eimear McMahon, Terri Gallagher, Tara Khan.

Subs: Kate Cunninghan for G Maguire (32); Siofra Hughes for H Doherty (42); Cadhla Dolan for T Gallagher (44); Meabh McCloskey for Loughlin (49); Donna Martin for McMahon (55).

Steelstown: Molly McBride; Orlaith McGough, Aoife McGough, Emma Connolly; Enya Doherty, Katy Holly, Megan Devine; Niamh Gilmore, Lea Casey; Clodagh Laverty, Orla McGeogh, Ciara McGurk; Dara McKeever, Aoife Collins, Emma Doherty.

Subs:Eimear O’Doherety for C MGurk (43);

Referee: Chris Lennon (Armagh)