Search

30 Oct 2022

Aodh Ruadh Ladies manager Paul Gillespie proud of his side despite defeat

It has been a good year for the Aodh Ruadh Ladies winning league and championship in Donegal

Aodh Ruadh Ladies manager Paul Gillespie proud of his side despite defeat

Aodh Ruadh Ladies with manager Paul Gillespie after defeat to Steelstown

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

30 Oct 2022 8:21 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Aodh Ruadh Ladies manager, Paul Gillespie, was down but not out after watching his side lose out to a more experienced Steelstown in the Ulster club quarter-final in Munday’s Field.

The Derry girls hit five goals and that was the difference between the sides in the end.

“We didn’t take their chances in the first half. I felt we stood back and watched Steelstown in the first half. I suppose they have the experience in Ulster and I felt we should have went at them more,” said Gillespie.

“But look, our girls are very young. This is a new journey for them. They put in a great second half. I thought they were fantastic in the second half. They really stood up.

“We had a great goal chance midway through the first half and didn’t take it and they went down the field and got a goal. Then we conceded two very poor goals and to be honest it was an uphill battle after that.

Aodh Ruadh bow out of Ulster LGFA Ulster IFC against Steelstown from Derry

Goals were the important difference between the sides with the Derry side taking their chances in a very good all-round performance

“But the girls fought to the end. They had a phenomenal year and I’m proud of them and where they came from it is just amazing. We will regroup and go again.”

The Aodh Ruadh boss felt the toss for sides was very important in the game.

“There was a brave breeze there today and they won the toss and went with it. It was hard playing up the hill there. We always like to play down the hill first and shoot into them goals. We went in at half-time 12 or 13 points down and it was a big task in the second half.”

Gillespie singled out Tara Khan for special mention. “Tara Khan was outstanding, probably the best player on the field of the two teams. Caoimhe Keon worked her socks off at midfield, a great athlete, she has been doing that all year. Tara is back playing football this year and it has been four or five years since she played, but she is phenomenal.”

He feels that Aodh Ruadh will learn from the experience. “When you look at Steelstown, they have won the Derry title for the last three years. They are senior in Derry but they dropped down to play Intermediate in Ulster and lost the final last year by a  point.

Welcome sunshine and smiles for St Michael's as Under-13s win thrilling final

With Jim McGuinness on the backroom team and a younger McGuinness cutting a familiar figure on the field, St Michael's could cheer again as they overcame Naomh Conaill in the Under-13 Division 2 Cup final

“We are only three years together. As I said to them at the end,  we can’t dwell on what happened here today, we have to look back at the season.The second team were in the championship final; we won the league and won the championship in Donegal so it is progress. I’m really proud of them and they worked their socks off to the very end,” said Gillespie.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media