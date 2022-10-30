Aodh Ruadh Ladies manager Paul Gillespie proud of his side despite defeat

Aodh Ruadh Ladies manager, Paul Gillespie, was down but not out after watching his side lose out to a more experienced Steelstown in the Ulster club quarter-final in Munday’s Field.

The Derry girls hit five goals and that was the difference between the sides in the end.

“We didn’t take their chances in the first half. I felt we stood back and watched Steelstown in the first half. I suppose they have the experience in Ulster and I felt we should have went at them more,” said Gillespie.

“But look, our girls are very young. This is a new journey for them. They put in a great second half. I thought they were fantastic in the second half. They really stood up.

“We had a great goal chance midway through the first half and didn’t take it and they went down the field and got a goal. Then we conceded two very poor goals and to be honest it was an uphill battle after that.



“But the girls fought to the end. They had a phenomenal year and I’m proud of them and where they came from it is just amazing. We will regroup and go again.”

The Aodh Ruadh boss felt the toss for sides was very important in the game.

“There was a brave breeze there today and they won the toss and went with it. It was hard playing up the hill there. We always like to play down the hill first and shoot into them goals. We went in at half-time 12 or 13 points down and it was a big task in the second half.”

Gillespie singled out Tara Khan for special mention. “Tara Khan was outstanding, probably the best player on the field of the two teams. Caoimhe Keon worked her socks off at midfield, a great athlete, she has been doing that all year. Tara is back playing football this year and it has been four or five years since she played, but she is phenomenal.”

He feels that Aodh Ruadh will learn from the experience. “When you look at Steelstown, they have won the Derry title for the last three years. They are senior in Derry but they dropped down to play Intermediate in Ulster and lost the final last year by a point.



“We are only three years together. As I said to them at the end, we can’t dwell on what happened here today, we have to look back at the season.The second team were in the championship final; we won the league and won the championship in Donegal so it is progress. I’m really proud of them and they worked their socks off to the very end,” said Gillespie.