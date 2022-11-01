McGarvey on form for Cloughaneely in U-21A victory at Glenfin

Blake McGarvey scored 1-7 for Cloughaneely in their U-21A fixture at Glenfin
Cloughaneely got their U-21A campaign up and running with a six-point win over Glenfin in Pairc Taobhoige on Monday afternoon.
Glenfin 0-10
Cloughaneely 1-13
The Falcarragh-based side laid out their stall from the off and they led by two points 1-3 to 0-4 at half-time. Blake McGarvey ended the game as their top scorer with 1-7 with Shaun Curran chipping in with four points.
Luke McGlynn and Luke Marley posted the first half points for the men from the Gaeltacht Lár. Cloughaneely kicked on in the second half with McGarvey, Padraig Coyle, Curran and Ethan Friel all chipped in with white flags for the side managed by Kevin Scanlon.
Glenfin’s Daniel Marley scored a personal tally of 0-6 and Luke McGlynn had 0-3 to his name at the finish.
Glenfin scorers: Daniel Marley 0-6; Luke McGlynn 0-3; Odhran McGlynn 0-1.
Cloughaneely scorers: Blake McGarvey 1-7; Shaun Curran 0-4; Ethan Friel and Padraig Coyle 0-1.
Glenfin: Niall Campbell; McMenamin; Niall Doherty, Darragh Carroll; Ross Bradley; Eoin Garrell, Odhran McGlynn; Shaun Marley; Shaun Ward; Jack Marley; Kaine McGlynn, Luke McGlynn, Daniel Marley; Matthew Wooton, Odhran Connor, Jack Long. Subs: Gavin McCormick for L McGlynn, Conor McMenamin for E Garrell.
Cloughaneely: Oran Craig; Daire Ferry, Cormac Coyle, Eanna McCafferty; Kevin Boyle, Shaun Curran, Remy Moran; Conor Coyle, Ethan Friel; Callum McFadden, Josh Scanlon, Cathal McGeever; Blake McGarvey, Sean Geaney, Padraig Coyle. Sub: Stephen Ferry for Oran Craig.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.