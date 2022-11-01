‘If everyone sticks at it we can give ourselves a very good chance’

Conor Meehan, Seanan Carr, Caolan Sweeney and David Monaghn following Four Master's victory in the Minor Division 1 Championship final on Monday
Four Masters captain Caolan Sweeney said the graft his panel have put in all season has stood to them.
On Monday afternoon at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, Sweeney and his Four Masters side came from behind late in the first half to show their class and eventually see off the challenge of a Glenswilly side who are managed by Michael Murphy on a 3-10 to 2-6 scoreline in the Minor Division 1 final.
Ruairí MacLaughlin, Kevin Muldoon and Conor MacCahill scored the goals for the team from Donegal town, with Conor Meehan capping a fantastic personal display with seven points.
“We’ve been training hard Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays since February. It’s been hard work, but it has paid off now,” Sweeney said after he lifted the cup. “We had a rough enough start, but we responded well. We showed against Termon last week that we can respond like that.
