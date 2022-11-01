Search

01 Nov 2022

‘If everyone sticks at it we can give ourselves a very good chance’

Four Masters captain Caolan Sweeney believes the hard work being put in at the club is paying off and will continue to reap dividends if everyone continues to push in the one direction

Conor Meehan, Seanan Carr, Caolan Sweeney and David Monaghn following Four Master's victory in the Minor Division 1 Championship final on Monday

Reporter:

Alan Foley

01 Nov 2022 3:55 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Four Masters captain Caolan Sweeney said the graft his panel have put in all season has stood to them.

On Monday afternoon at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, Sweeney and his Four Masters side came from behind late in the first half to show their class and eventually see off the challenge of a Glenswilly side who are managed by Michael Murphy on a 3-10 to 2-6 scoreline in the Minor Division 1 final.

Ruairí MacLaughlin, Kevin Muldoon and Conor MacCahill scored the goals for the team from Donegal town, with Conor Meehan capping a fantastic personal display with seven points.

“We’ve been training hard Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays since February. It’s been hard work, but it has paid off now,” Sweeney said after he lifted the cup. “We had a rough enough start, but we responded well. We showed against Termon last week that we can respond like that.

Four Masters complete double with Minor Championship final win over Glenswilly

Four Masters added the Donegal Minor Division 1 Championship to the league crown they won earlier in the year to leave Glenswilly heartbroken in losing a second final in succession


“We got an early start in the second half. We spoke about that at half-time and we needed to start well. When they got their goal, we responded and it was tough on them to respond after we got the two goals.

“Conor has come into the panel in the last couple of weeks. It’s amazing to see boys like that coming through.”

The side managed by Damien Dunnion added the championship title to the U-17 League Division 1 title they lifted in June, following an 0-11 to 0-10 victory over Sean MacCumhaill’s at the Donegal Training Centre.

Dunnion is joined on the sidelines by Pauric Harvey, Emmet Gallagher, Declan Bushell, Shane Carr, Joyce McMullin, Mick Kilcoyne, Hugh McNamee and Shane Cannon.

“We have great managers and great commitment,” Sweeney said of those involved in the club as a whole. “They have stuck with us from the start and are still with us. Our seniors weren’t going too well the last few years, but you can see the youth coming through the ranks now, with Richard O'Rourke and Alex McCalmont and players like that.

“The Under-15s won their final and the under-13s are in the final too. If everyone stays at it, we have a good chance of going into seniors. The youth are looking bright. If everyone sticks at it we can give ourselves a very good chance. Everyone is enjoying this and we’ll stick together

