05 Nov 2022

Victory over St Michael's means two from two for Gaeil Fhánada in U-21B

Conor Heraghty, Eoghan Logue and Charlie McAteer all scored goals for Gaeil Fhánada as they got the better of St Michael's in Portsalon

The Gaeil Fhánada panel before their U-21B meeting with St Michael's in Portsalon

Goals at key times steered Gaeil Fhánada to victory against a plucky St Michael’s side at Páirc Uí Shiadhail in Portsalon in the U-21B Championship.

Gaeil Fhánada 3-10
Naomh Micheál 0-8

Despite seven points from Carlos O’ Reilly for the men from the Bridge, this was a contest that Gaeil Fhánada led for all but the opening five minutes, It was a fine individual goal from Conor Heraghty in the 22nd minute of the opening period that could be deciphered as the key moment of the game. 

Until then, St Michael’s were very much in the game, and only trailed by two until Heraghty’s three-pointer made for a 1-6 to 0-4 home lead. O’Reilly had scored three of St Michael’s four points at that juncture, while Thomas Doherty landed their fourth. Gaeil Fhánada saw Eoin Gonigle score two, Ronan Sweeney, Eoghan Logue and Liam McGrenaghan all find target in the opening 20 minutes. 

The St Michael's panel in Portsalon prior to their meeting with Gaeil Fhánada

Heraghty’s goal proved the catalyst however, as McGonigle notched another point, before the lively Charlie McAteer buried to the net from close range to extend the Gaeil Fhánada lead to eight at the break, 2-7 to 0-5, despite a further point from O’ Reilly. 

McAteer was upended inside the large parallelogram five minutes into the second period, and Eoghan Logue made no mistake from the spot for the second week in succession. 

Those who lost their lives in Creeslough were remembered in Portsalon before throw-in

The sides added three further points apiece from there until the conclusion, O’ Reilly with the St Michael’s scores, while Liam McGrenaghan, Eoin McGonigle and Conor Heraghty found the target for Gaeil Fhánada, as they made it two from two in the competition following their opening round win at Downings. 

Gaeil Fhánada scorers: Conor Heraghty, Eoghan Logue and Charlie McAteer 1-1 each; Eoin McGonigle 0-4; Liam McGrenaghan 0-2; Ronan Sweeney 0-1.
Naomh Micheál scorers: Carlos O’ Reilly 0-7; Thomas Doherty 0-1

Gaeil Fhánada: Brian Gallagher; Johnny Gallagher, Liam Sweeney, Cian Sweeney; Darren McAteer, Callum McAteer, Pauric Clinton;Liam McGrenaghan, Seán Carr; Brandon Friel, Conor Heraghty, Eoghan Logue; Charlie McAteer, Eoin McGonigle, Ronan Sweeney. Subs: Peter Carr for B Friel, Dan Kerr for Clinton, Darragh Sweeney for McAteer, Gerard Sweeney for C Sweeney, Cian Friel for R Sweeney. 
Naomh Micheál: Oisín Cannon; Mickey Harkin, Jack Roarty, Odhrán Mc Ginley; Danny Toye, Patrick Moffitt, Daire Breen; Conan Brennan, Max Roarty; Thomas Doherty, Carlos O’ Reilly, Ethan Doherty; Kyle McMullan, Anthony Brown, Paul Johnston. 

Referee: Gerard McHugh Jr (St Mary’s, Convoy)

