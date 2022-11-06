Search

06 Nov 2022

Rooney aiming for U-21 quarter-final place with Aodh Ruadh after second win

ATU, Letterkenny student enjoying his football at both colleges and club level and a vital part of Aodh Ruadh team

Rooney aiming for U-21 quarter-final place with Aodh Ruadh after second win

Cian Rooney, Aodh Ruadh

Peter Campbell

06 Nov 2022 12:23 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Aodh Ruadh had it easy in defeating St Naul’s on Saturday in the U-21B Championship to make it two wins from two, but sharpshooter Cian Rooney knows that there will be tougher games ahead.

Rooney hit 1-4 before being withdrawn a couple of minutes before half-time to rest an injury picked up the first day out against Naomh  Columba.

His replacement, young Jack Gallagher contributed 1-3 to underline the firepower that Aodh Ruadh had, and they had started without two of their big players Shane Gillespie and Mark McGlynn.

Aodh Ruadh go on goal spree against St Naul's in Ballyshannon

After a competitive opening half the home side were much too strong in the second half and were scoring goals much too easily

“It was a grand win. The boys showed how good we can be. They  (St Naul’s) were a bit depleted in the second half and when Damo (Damien Weber) scored the first goal, they stopped playing the way they were playing in the first half and we took advantage of that.

“We have been training away at the weekends when the boys come back from college, getting the fitness  up. And most of the boys were playing with the seniors and reserves all year,” said Rooney, who added that many of them were also training with their colleges.”

Asked about the missing players McGlynn and Gillespie, Rooney said: “They were big players missing but we showed that we still have the boys on the bench to do the job.”

Rooney agreed that a place in the quarter-final was the target after getting a second win this weekend. “Yeah, especially after going down to Glen and getting the win. It’s  always hard, no matter what sort of team they have. Any win down there is a good one. Hopefully  now, Glenfin next weekend and Glenswilly the week after. Hopefully we can push on through.

“They will be tougher but hopefully with a full team next week can pull it out of the bag and push on.”

Rooney was part of the Lyit team (now ATU, Letterkenny) which won the Freshers league last year and is part of their panel for the Sigerson this year and is really enjoying his football.

“It was nice at Freshers level when  you  were playing with boys of your own level but now we are up with the bigger boys.”

