Buncrana shade it against Naomh Padraig in U-21B

Oisin Porter, Kevin Jordan and Niall Breslin scored the goals as Buncrana edged out Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin in the U-21B Championship in Ture.

Naomh Padraig 2-10

Buncrana 3-9

This was a cracking contest from the first minute until the last with Buncrana advancing with two points to spare at the finish.

But Naomh Padraig will rue a number of good scoring chances including a second half penalty when Caolan McColgan smashed the crossbar. The first half was evenly contested and the sides could not be separated at half-time and they traded ends 0-6 each. But the game really opened up in the second half as the two sides went for the win.

All the goals were scored in the second half with Buncrana posting 3-3 and Naomh Padraig landing 2-4.

Johnny Toye and Kevin Lynch scored the goals for the locals with Toye also chipping in with five points in a man of the match performance. Buncrana had pulled five clear approaching full-time when Kevin Lynch converted from the penalty spot with the clock ticking on full-time. McColgan had earlier been denied by the crossbar.

Naomh Padraig scorers: Johnny Toye 1-5; Kevin Lynch 1-2, 1-0 pen; Kevin Doherty 0-2; Cormac McColgan 0-1.

Buncrana scorers: Kevin Jordan 1-1; Sean McLaughlin 0-4, 2f; 45; Niall Breslin and Oisin Porter,1-0 each, Oisin Crawford 0-2, Conor Graham and Liam Jordan 0-1 each.

Naomh Padraig: Oran McCauley; Johnny Toye, Cormac McColgan, Rian Gallagher; Kevin Lynch, Oisin McIntyre, Dylan McCallion; Darragh McIntyre, Caolan McColgan; Andrew McCarron, Cormac Kelly, Ronan McCarron; Ronan McColgan, Patrick Hirrel, Peter Grant. Subs: Shane Grant, Cormac Doherty, Shea Lynch.

Buncrana: Rory Scott; Caolan O’Neill, Sean Doherty, Evan McCallion; Conor Graham, Michael Bernard McLaughlin, Fionn McLaughlin; Sean McLaughlin, Cathal McNutt; Oisin Crawfrord, Kevin Jordan, Paddy Duffy; Oisin Porter, Liam Jordan, Niall Breslin. Subs: David Carey for Duffy, Jamie Friel for Oisin Porter.