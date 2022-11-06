Search

06 Nov 2022

Buncrana shade it against Naomh Padraig in U-21B

Naomh Padraig were left to wonder what might have been when they fell just short against Buncrana in a dramatic U-21B Championship match in Ture

Buncrana shade it against Naomh Padraig in U-21B

Naomh Padraig's Peter Grant tries to get a loose ball against Buncrana PHOTO: TOM HEANEY NWPRESSPICS

Reporter:

Tom Comack

06 Nov 2022 8:04 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Oisin Porter, Kevin Jordan and Niall Breslin scored the goals as Buncrana edged out Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin in the U-21B Championship in Ture. 

Naomh Padraig 2-10
Buncrana 3-9 

This was a cracking contest from the first minute until the last with Buncrana advancing with two points to spare at the finish.

But Naomh Padraig will rue a number of good scoring chances  including a second half penalty when Caolan McColgan smashed the crossbar. The first half was evenly contested and the sides could not be separated at half-time and they traded ends 0-6 each. But the game really opened up in the second half as the two sides went for the win. 

All the goals were scored in the second half with Buncrana posting 3-3 and Naomh Padraig landing 2-4. 

Johnny Toye and Kevin Lynch scored the goals for the locals with Toye also chipping in with five points in a man of the match performance. Buncrana had pulled five clear approaching full-time when Kevin Lynch converted from the penalty spot with the clock ticking on full-time. McColgan had earlier been denied by the crossbar. 

Naomh Padraig scorers: Johnny Toye 1-5;  Kevin Lynch 1-2, 1-0 pen; Kevin Doherty 0-2; Cormac McColgan 0-1. 
Buncrana scorers: Kevin Jordan 1-1;  Sean McLaughlin 0-4, 2f; 45; Niall Breslin and Oisin Porter,1-0 each, Oisin Crawford 0-2, Conor Graham and Liam Jordan 0-1 each.

Naomh Padraig: Oran McCauley; Johnny Toye, Cormac McColgan, Rian Gallagher;  Kevin Lynch, Oisin McIntyre, Dylan McCallion; Darragh McIntyre, Caolan McColgan;  Andrew McCarron, Cormac Kelly, Ronan McCarron; Ronan McColgan, Patrick Hirrel, Peter Grant. Subs: Shane Grant, Cormac Doherty, Shea Lynch.
Buncrana: Rory Scott; Caolan O’Neill, Sean Doherty, Evan McCallion; Conor Graham, Michael Bernard McLaughlin, Fionn McLaughlin; Sean McLaughlin, Cathal McNutt; Oisin Crawfrord, Kevin Jordan, Paddy Duffy; Oisin Porter, Liam Jordan, Niall Breslin. Subs: David Carey for Duffy, Jamie Friel for Oisin Porter.  

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media