06 Nov 2022

Glenfin too much fire power for Naomh Muire at the Banks

After two games apiece, Naomh Muire and Glenfin sit on two points in Group B of the U-21B Championship with the visitors winning at the Banks on Saturday

Glenfin too much fire power for Naomh Muire at the Banks

Luke McGlynn, seen here in action against Glenswilly, helped his side to victory against Naomh Muire

Tom Comack

06 Nov 2022 8:51 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Glenfin bounced back from last Monday’s loss to Cloughaneely with an away win over Naomh Muire in the U-21B Championship.

Naomh Muire 0-9
Glenfin 1-15

Full-forward Odhran O’Connor scored a goal and also kicked a point for the winners for a nine-point win and their campaign back on the rails. 

In all the men from the Gaeltacht Lár had  eight different scorers and were much the better side for the most of the game against the Naomh Muire side who won on opening day against St Naul’s. Kaine McGlynn, Shaun Ward, Luke McGlynn, Daniel Marley, Odhran McGlynn, Jack Marley and Shaun Marley also posted points for a thoroughly deserved victory. 

Glenfin led 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time and extended that lead with a polished performance against a Naomh Muire side who battled bravely to the end. Joey Gillespie, Jay Doherty,  Ferdia Doherty, Danny Ward with two each and Fintan Doherty, with one, all scored for Naomh Muire. 

Naomh Muire scorers: Joey Gillespie, Jay Doherty, Ferdia Doherty and Danny Ward 0-2 each, Fintan Doherty 0-1. 
Glenfin: Odhran O’Connor 1-1; Kaine McGlynn 0-4; Shaun Ward 0-3; Luke McGlynn and Daniel Marley 0-2 each; Ohran McGlynn, Jack Marley and Shaun Marley 0-1 each. 

Naomh Muire: Aodhan Gillespie; Conor Cannon, Michael Greene, Piarais McBride; Patrick Marry, Ferdia Doherty, Shane Boyle; Hugh Sweeney Tuathal Lunny; Fintan Doherty, Joey Gillespie, Conor Hanlon;Jay Doherty, Mairtin Mannion, Danny Ward. Subs: Jack Doherty and Darragh Doherty for M Mannion and P McBride, Aidan Boyle for J Gillespie. Joseph Greene and Dominic Boyle for C Hanlon and P Marry. 

Glenfin: Niall Campbell; Conor McMenamin; Niall Doherty, Darragh Carroll, Ross Bradley; Eoin Garrell, Odhran McGlynn Jack Long; Shaun Ward, Jack Marley; Gavin McCormick, Luke McGlynn, Daniel Marley; Matthew Wooton, Odhran Connor,  Kaine McGlynn. Subs:Shaun Marley for M Wooton, Conor McMenamin for  G McCormick, Keelan McGonagle for E Garrell, Adam Marley for N Doherty.


 

