08 Nov 2022

Classy Four Masters win County U-13 Division 1 Cup final against MacCumhaill's

Four Masters turned in a fantastic showing at the Donegal Training Centre to win the County U-13 Division 1 Cup final against MacCumhaill's to continue their domination at underage level in the county

Four Masters celebrate their victory in the County U-13 Division 1 Cup final

Reporter:

Alan Foley at the Donegal GAA Centre, Convoy

08 Nov 2022 10:43 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A splendid second half - after a pretty decent first one - meant that Four Masters defeated Sean MacCumhaill’s in the All County U-13 Division 1 Cup final under the lights in Convoy.

Four Masters 4-10
Sean MacCumhaill’s 0-8

With the rain falling in sheets, Four Masters had gone in at the break with a 1-3 to 0-4 lead, although with MacCumhaill’s having scored the last two points of the first half there was no guarantee at that juncture as to which side of Barnesmore the cup would be spending the winter.

However, with the Donegal Town side’s backs assisting in keeping goalkeeper Daire O’Donnell’s sheet clean on an otherwise mucky night and deciding the best form of defence was attack, Four Masters ran in three more goals to take it home.

Fintan James, Conor Jordan and Finn Gillespie added to Jordan’s first half goal for a victory that added to Four Masters’ titles already in the cupboard at both U-15 and U-17 level. Conditions were tough initially, with a bumper crowd angling for space in the stand at the Donegal Training Centre as both teams took a while to find their feet.

Jordan opened the scoring on 12 minutes and MacCumhaill’s Shay McNulty replied just moments later. The first goal arrived on the quarter-hour, when Jordan got away and drilled into Matthew Dowds’ bottom corner. That made the score 1-2 to 0-1 for Four Masters, with Daire Slevin having pointed a free just before the goal. 

Noah Boyle tried to lob O’Donnell to get MacCumhaill’s moving again, only to see his effort tipped away and moments later the same player pointed for the Twin Towns outfit. By the break, it was two points up for Four Masters after a James McMonagle point, although MacCumhaill’s popped over Luke Gallinagh and Shay McNulty scored just before the interval.


From the moment Anthony McCallig, the match referee, threw in the ball for the second half, it was all Four Masters, as they outscored  their opponents 1-6 to 0-1 in the next 15 minutes.

Kian Gallagher, Max O’Reilly, Conor Griffin and Finn Gillespie with three all played their part in that fantastic sequence, with the goal driven high into the net by Fintan James on the run on 34 minutes. Ultan Gilligan was MacCumhaill’s only scoring in that third quarter.

Another Slevin free put Four Masters ahead on a 2-10 to 0-5 scoreline before Jordan stretched to punch in his side’s third goal on 46 minutes, winning the race bravely against Dowds to a 50-50 ball.

Although MacCumhaill’s managed scores as time was thin through Dylan Haughey, Daimhin Byrne and an excellent Niall McBrearty point, the last of the four goals came two minutes from time when Finn Gillespie touched home to complete the scoring.

Four Masters scorers: Conor Jordan 2-1; Finn Gillespie 1-3, 2f; Fintan James 1-0; Daire Slevin 0-2, 2f; James McMonagle, Kian Gallagher. Max O’Reilly, Conor Griffin 0-1 each.
MacCumhaill’s scorers: Shay McNulty 0-2; Noah Boyle, Luke Gallinagh, Ultan Gilligan, Niall McBrearty 0-1 each; Dylan Haughey and Daimhin Byrne 0-1, 1f, each.

Four Masters: Daire O'Donnell; Rian Downey, Max O'Reilly; Kian Gallagher, Eoghan Thomas, Jamie McMonagle; Conor Griffin, Fintan James; Finn Gillespie, Daire Slevin, Thomas McHugh; Iarla Cassidy, Conor Jordan. Subs: Eoghan McShane for Cassidy (41), Jack Kennedy for McMonagle (45), Senán Gallagher for Jordan (48), Cameron Crawford for Downey (49), Conall Parsons for McHugh (50)
Sean MacCumhaill's: Matthew Dowds; Ben Murray, Kyle Burke; Daimhin Byrne, Raynne Rowan, Luke Gallinagh; Shay McNulty, Corey Doherty; Niall McBrearty, Oisin Mullen, Conor Gallen; Dylan Haughey, Noah Boyle. Subs: Ultan Gilligan for D Byrne (10), Dylan McMenamin for Haughey (16), D Byrne for Boyle (40), Jamie Brown for McMenamin (42), Aidan McHugh for Murray (44), Ronan McFadden for Gilligan (45).
Referee: Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan).

