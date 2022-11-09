‘They have a will to win that you can’t coach’ - Four Masters manager Gallagher

Standing in the middle of a football field in the dark on a rainy Tuesday night in November mightn't be for everyone, although Four Masters manager Conal Gallagher said there were worse places he could be.

A 4-10 to 0-8 victory in the All-County U-13 Division 1 Cup final against MacCumhaill’s at the Donegal GAA Centre bright delight to the followers of Four Masters, meaning a clean sweep for the Donegal Town club with the U-15 and U-17 sides also having cavalcades around the Diamond in recent weeks.

Right after the presentation, the lights went out in Convoy, although there was no dampening of the spirits from the blue and white clad supporters who had made the journey with excitement filling the night air.

“To be quite honest I'm quite happy to be standing here,” Gallagher said with a shrug of the shoulders. “We’d have liked it a bit earlier in the year but we’re just glad it was played and we won it whenever. It’s a tough competition and we are in with some very good teams like MacCumhaill’s, St Eunan’s and Moville.”

Four Masters were 1-3 to 0-4 in front at half-time, although the changing of ends on a night of swirly wind and rain meant there was no guarantee they would stay there. The approach taken was a positive one and that yielded its reward on the scoreboard the longer the game went on.

“To perform like that in the second half there, when the chips were down, was great for a coach,” Gallagher said. “There's a lot of good quality players and we had been a little worried at the break as MacCumhaill’s were going to have the breeze in the second half. We weren’t sure if two points was going to be enough and we asked the lads to give a big 10 minutes and see if we could stretch out the lead.

“We know that we have good quality throughout the pitch so it was a matter of us trying to impose our game on things. The lads are with us since the academy was set up by Pauric Harvey and Rory O’Donnell and they have honed their skills. They’re good footballers and are comfortable on the ball. The lads played well and they have pace.”

Four Masters showed their abilities in Convoy and their manager felt they have that sprinkling of stardust that will serve them well in years to come.

“They have a will to win that you can’t coach,” Gallagher added. “Most of the lad would’ve watched the U-15 and U-17 teams from the club winning their championships and that gives some inspiration to them all. Underage has been going very well and it’s all about development.



“Our job is to have them be better players at the end of the year than they were at the start and I think we’ve achieved that much, regardless of the result tonight. We’re just trying to bring them all with us and in a few years they will be knocking on the door of the seniors.”