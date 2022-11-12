Dungloe turn it on in second half to defeat Dunloy Cúchullains in Ulster

Driven on by Dylan Sweeney and Barry Curran, Dungloe came from three down at half-time in the Ulster IFC quarter-final to see off the challenge of Dunloy Cúchullain, who finished with 13 men.



Dunloy Cúchullains 0-7

Dungloe 1-11

In terms of aiming to get to a provincial semi-final, the destination was reached, although there were choppier waters than might seem apparent from looking at the scoreboard at the end at Fr McGuigan Park in Ahoghill.

With 12 minutes to go, both sides had 15 men and both sides had six points. By then, Dungloe’s momentum had been building and Sweeney would finish with four in all and Curran three, with Caolan Gillan and then Conor Kinsella getting sent off late on. Shaun Magee came off the bench to score the only goal of the game.

The Rosses Park club will be the first to admit their first half showing was not good enough, although their turnaround was commendable as they won the second half 1-8 to 0-1, conceding only at the bitter end through Michael Smyth’s free.

Dungloe might well consider it an avoided bananaskin against the Antrim side who won their SHC and have an Ulster final to look forward to, with 11 dual players. It was their first ever win in Ulster, so one to remember of course, and perhaps the poor start can be someway attributed to six weeks without a game.

Dessie Gallagher’s side were dealt a blow before throw-in with Oisin Bonner, who was one of the leading lights for the club on the run to the domestic IFC, ruled out with an ankle knock picked up at training on Tuesday night.

Without Bonner, Dungloe opened competently, with the opening two scores coming through a 45 from goalkeeper Danny Rodgers and then a free from Daire Gallagher inside of three minutes.

However the Antrim champions kicked into gear to post four points in succession, with Nigel Elliot opening their account and Conal Cunning scoring two fine points from play before Keelan Molloy’s free made it 0-4 to 0-2 on 12 minutes.

From what looked like a comfortable opening, Dungloe were having the cushion pulled out from under them, with their forward bursts breaking down with a series of unforced errors. Cunning’s free on 24 minutes pushed Dunloy’s lead out to three points and it was the 26th minute - 23 after their first - before Dungloe scored their third point, with Barry Curran the scorer.

Molloy, at the other end, steadied himself to put over the hosts’ sixth point. At the break, Dunloy Cúchullains were 0-6 to 0-3 in front and full value for it, with Dungloe having not even kicked a wide at that point and knowing a significant improvement was required in part two.

Twelve seconds into part two, Dylan Sweeney pointed and when Barry Curran did the same with only 33 on the clock, Dungloe were back within one, 0-6 to 0-5, and looking much better for it. Daniel Ward, with a free on 36, levelled it up.

Four third quarter wides, though, did mean any Dungloe ambitions of moving in front were stalled for a spell, although Dylan Sweeney, from an acute angle on 49 minutes, edged the away team in front. Caolan Gillan, one of the Dunloy substitutes, was then given a stright red card for an off the ball that left Jason McBride grounded with 10 to play.

With play barely restarted, corner-back Conor Kinsella was then sent to the line for a second yellow by Monagan referee Anthony Marron and when Daniel Ward fed Magee, who smashed home on 56 minutes, the tickets were booked. Late points from Sweeney and Daire Gallagher sent Dungloe’s support home with a smile.

Dunloy Cúchullains scorers: Nigel Elliot 0-1; Conal Cunning 0-3, 1f; Keelan Molloy 0-2,1f; Anthony Smyth 0-1, 1f.

Dungloe scorers: Dylan Sweeney 0-4; Barry Curran 0-3; Shaun McGee 1-0; Daire Gallagher 0-2, 2f; Danny Rodgers 0-1, 45; Daniel Ward 0-1, 1f.

Dunloy Cúchullains: Christopher Brogan; James Scally, Aaron Crawford, Conor Kinsella; Oran Quinn, Kevin McQuillan, Anton McGrath; Ryan McGarry, Eoin McFerran; Nigel Elliot, Eoin Gillan, Christopher McMahon; Conal Cunning, Keelan Molloy, Sean Elloitt. Subs: Ciaran McQuillan for McGrath (24), Caolan Gillan for McMahon (half-time), Michael Smyth for E Gillan (41), Anthony Smyth for E McFerran (56), Ryan McFarline for N Elliot (58).

Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Jason McBride, Christy Greene, Gerard Walsh; Mark Curran, Conor O’Donnell, Karl Magee; Darren Curran, Barry Curran; Dylan Sweeney, Daire Gallagher, Matthew Ward; Ryan Brennan, Daniel Ward, Aaron Ward. Subs: Shaun McGee for M Ward (45), Jordan Saville and Noel McBride for J McBride and M Curran (58),Rory McLaughlin and Ciaran Sharkey for D Ward and D Gallagher (60+2)

Referee: Anthony Marron (Monaghan).