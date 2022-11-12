Three from three for Glenswilly as they ease past Naomh Muire

Glenswilly continued their 100 percent record in the U-21B Championship
Glenswilly’s fine form in the U-21B Championship continued with their third victory on the trot - this time against Naomh Muire.
Glenswilly 0-14
Naomh Muire 0-6
Six points is enough for a place in the quarter-finals for the side managed by Adrian Glackin, as they take on Aodh Ruadh in the last of their group stage games. For Naomh Muire, it’s a second loss from three and they will be looking to post a win against Naomh Columba at the Banks on gameweek four to see where it takes them.
Daithi Gildea was making his first start for the home side at U-21 level and kicked four half points, with Kealan Dunleavy - who would end the afternoon with five - knocking over two precise 45s.
Ferdia Doherty and Joey Gillespie were Naomh Muire’s main threats and they ended up with three and two points respectively, going in 0-9 to 0-4 behind.
From there, Glenswilly saw it out with Jack Gallagher and Dunleavy scoring twice each in the second half, while Mark Bonner was also a point-scorer.
Glenswilly scorers: Kealan Dunleavy 0-5, 2 45s; Daithi Gildea 0-4, 3f, 1m; Jack Gallagher 0-2; Gary Kelly, Emmet O'Boyle and Mark Bonner 0-1 each.
Naomh Muire scorers: Ferdia Doherty 0-3; Joey Gillespie 0-2; Hugh Sweeney 0-1.
Glenswilly: Fintan O'Kane; Jake Kelly, Sean Collum, John Lapsley; Oisin McDaid, Jack Gallagher, Sean Gallagher; Kealan Dunleavy, Gerard Shields; Gary Kelly, Emmet O'Boyle, Luke Toye; Daithi Gildea, Conor McGinty, Donal Gallagher. Subs: Jamie McCauley for Toye; Mark Bonner for S Gallagher; Peadar Gallagher for Shields; Oran Canning for Lapsley; Oisin McGrenra for McGinty.
Naomh Muire: Aodhan Gillespie; Conor Cannon, Michael Greene, Pearse McBride; Darragh Doherty, Fintan Doherty, Patrick Marry; Tuathal Lunny, Ferdia Doherty; Joey Gillespie, Shane Boyle, Danny Ward; Peter McGee, Hugh Sweeney, Jack Doherty. Subs: Martin Mannion for McMee, Dominic Boyle for Marry, Joseph Greene for J Doherty, Danny Gallagher for McBride.
