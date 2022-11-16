Donegal U-21 championships will reach quarter-final stage this weekend

N Brid/Pettigo and Robert Emmetts captains Paul Diver and Oran Farrell with referee Owen Doherty before their U-21C championship game last Sunday
The Donegal U-21 championships in the A, B and C will, more than likely, all be ready for quarter-final stage after this weekend games.
With four teams qualifying from each section for the last eight, there is very little competition in the A and C competitions. The B competition, however, will be interesting this weekend.
In the U-21A one team will be eliminated in each section with Killybegs and Milford needing to win to stay alive at the weekend.
In the B competition the competition is the greatest, not only to make the top four, but also in the finishing positions from 1 to 4. The C competition is fairly straight forward with only four teams in each section and all four will go through. The only thing at stake is the finishing positions.
The finishing positions are vital as the top team in the north or south (or A and B in ‘B’ competition) will play each other and 2 v 3 also.
All quarter-final games will be played at neutral venues.
The full list of fixtures for the weekend is:
Fri 18 Nov
U21 B Group A, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Columba 20:00, Martin Coll
Sat 19 Nov
U21 Group South, Kilcar V Four Masters 14:00, Kevin McGinley
U21 B Group A, Cloughaneely V St Naul's 14:00, Robert O’Donnell
U21 B Group B, Carndonagh V St Michael's 14:00, Sean McDaid
U21 B Group B, Fanad Gaels V Buncrana 14:00, Pat Barrett
U21B Group B, Letterkenny Gaels v Malin 1400
U21 C championship North, Urris V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 14:00, Shaun McLaughlin
U21 C South, Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 15:00, Paul Hardy
U21 A North, St Eunan's V Milford 14:00, Anthony Finn
U21 A North, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Gaoth Dobhair 14:00, Siobhan Coyle
Sun 20 Nov
U21 Group South, Killybegs V Naomh Conaill 12:00, Marc Brown
U21 B Group A, Aodh Ruadh V Glenswilly 12:00, Jimmy White
U21 B Group A, Ardara V Glenfin 13:00, Greg McGroary
U21 B Group B, Naomh Padraig UC V Downings 12:30, Clint Marron
U21 Hurling Championship, Buncrana V Carndonagh 12:00, TBC
U21 Hurling Championship, St Eunan's V Burt 12:00, Ciaran O’Neill
U21 Hurling Championship, Dungloe V Setanta 12:00, James O’Connor
Cllr Martin McDermott, Ardal McDermott and Brendan O’Donnell (Donegal County Council), Minister Charlie McConalogue TD, Helen Nolan (Spraoi agus Spórt)
