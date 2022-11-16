Donegal U-21 championships will reach quarter-final stage this weekend

The Donegal U-21 championships in the A, B and C will, more than likely, all be ready for quarter-final stage after this weekend games.

With four teams qualifying from each section for the last eight, there is very little competition in the A and C competitions. The B competition, however, will be interesting this weekend.

In the U-21A one team will be eliminated in each section with Killybegs and Milford needing to win to stay alive at the weekend.

In the B competition the competition is the greatest, not only to make the top four, but also in the finishing positions from 1 to 4. The C competition is fairly straight forward with only four teams in each section and all four will go through. The only thing at stake is the finishing positions.

The finishing positions are vital as the top team in the north or south (or A and B in ‘B’ competition) will play each other and 2 v 3 also.

All quarter-final games will be played at neutral venues.



The full list of fixtures for the weekend is:

Fri 18 Nov

U21 B Group A, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Columba 20:00, Martin Coll



Sat 19 Nov

U21 Group South, Kilcar V Four Masters 14:00, Kevin McGinley

U21 B Group A, Cloughaneely V St Naul's 14:00, Robert O’Donnell

U21 B Group B, Carndonagh V St Michael's 14:00, Sean McDaid

U21 B Group B, Fanad Gaels V Buncrana 14:00, Pat Barrett

U21B Group B, Letterkenny Gaels v Malin 1400

U21 C championship North, Urris V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 14:00, Shaun McLaughlin

U21 C South, Naomh Ultan V Red Hughs 15:00, Paul Hardy

U21 A North, St Eunan's V Milford 14:00, Anthony Finn

U21 A North, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Gaoth Dobhair 14:00, Siobhan Coyle



Sun 20 Nov

U21 Group South, Killybegs V Naomh Conaill 12:00, Marc Brown

U21 B Group A, Aodh Ruadh V Glenswilly 12:00, Jimmy White

U21 B Group A, Ardara V Glenfin 13:00, Greg McGroary

U21 B Group B, Naomh Padraig UC V Downings 12:30, Clint Marron

U21 Hurling Championship, Buncrana V Carndonagh 12:00, TBC

U21 Hurling Championship, St Eunan's V Burt 12:00, Ciaran O’Neill

U21 Hurling Championship, Dungloe V Setanta 12:00, James O’Connor